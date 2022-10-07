ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Friday

Murray won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but his removal may have been simply precautionary. After Friday's game, the Nuggets will have three more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Enters health and safety protocols

Beal has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and won't play against the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The loss of Beal certainly hurts the Wizards, but it's only preseason and chances are he wasn't going to see heavy minutes, either. With Beal not playing against the Hornets and possibly more, Will Barton and Delon Wright might see more time in the upcoming contests, though Beal should be recovered for Opening Night against the Pacers on Oct. 19.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks targeting ex-Luka Doncic EuroLeague teammate?

The Dallas Mavericks could be bringing in a guy who played with teenage Luka Doncic. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the Mavericks are weighing the possibility of signing former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo. Stein notes though that Dallas has not made a firm decision. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday

McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game

Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Dillon Brooks
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Sunday

McCollum (ankle) will not play in Sunday's exhibition against the Spurs. McCollum will sit out a second straight preseason game. There's no indication he'll miss the regular-season opener Oct. 19 against the Nets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Grizzlies
CBS Sports

Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster

The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5

Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CHICAGO, IL

