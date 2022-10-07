Read full article on original website
Joe Musgrove doesn't 'feel great' wearing 2017 Astros World Series ring, seeks 'true championship' with Padres
Joe Musgrove isn't exactly proud of the championship ring he earned with the Houston Astros because of the cheating scandal surrounding the 2017 World Series. The pitcher is now hoping to win one that feels more "earned" with the San Diego Padres, as he described in more detail to the Associated Press on Wednesday.
2022 MLB playoffs: Five factors that led to Phillies' stunning ninth-inning comeback vs. Cardinals
We didn't have to wait long for the first postseason stunner of 2022. Friday afternoon the Philadelphia Phillies mounted an incredible ninth inning comeback to steal Wild Card Series Game 1 away from the St. Louis Cardinals (PHI 6, STL 3). Philadelphia scored six runs in the ninth to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. They lead the best-of-three series 1-0.
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster
Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Heading for MRI
Helsley will undergo an MRI on the middle finger of his right hand after he exited the Cardinals' loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old jammed his finger Tuesday in his final appearance of the...
Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster
Stammen was not included on the Padres' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Stammen will begin the postseason as a member of the Padres' taxi squad after he pitched three innings in Wednesday's regular-season finale, allowing five runs in a spot start. The right-hander will remain an option to join the active roster if the Padres advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Starting Game 2 against Seattle
Gausman (finger) will start Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The Blue Jays' season will be riding on Gausman after they were shut out by the duo of Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz in the series opener. Gausman left his final start of regular season last Sunday after three innings with a laceration on his right middle finger, but he made it through Thursday's bullpen session unscathed. The right-hander posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 99:10 K:BB in 14 starts after the All-Star break.
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head
Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1
Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS
Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster
Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
What went wrong for the Rays in 2022, and what players might Tampa trade this offseason?
The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team eliminated from the 2022 postseason Saturday afternoon. Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians walked Tampa off in Game 2 of the new best-of-three Wild Card Series, and the Rays managed just one run in the two games. It was a solo homer by No. 9 hitter Jose Siri on Friday. Yep, that's a recipe for a quick postseason exit.
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Departs Game 1 with injury
Helsley was removed from Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday after he apparently aggravated his jammed right middle finger, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The right-hander suffered the injury during the penultimate game of the regular season Tuesday and was cleared after...
Phillies' Darick Hall: Not on wild-card roster
Hall was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hall was called up by Philadelphia on Sept. 30 but won't be on the active roster for the start of the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .250/.282/.522 slash line with nine home runs and 16 RBI in 42 games this year and could be in the mix for a roster spot later in the postseason should the Phillies advance.
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Game 2
Vogelbach will be on the bench for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Saturday. Vogelbach will hit the bench with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Padres. It's possible he'll make a pinch hitting appearance later in the game, potentially for Darin Ruf, who will start at designated hitter in his place.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
Astros' Justin Verlander: Confirmed as Game 1 starter
Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Mariners or Blue Jays on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. There was little doubt Verlander would earn the honor, as he rebounded from Tommy John surgery to record a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts this season, likely earning him a Cy Young. His 3.40 lifetime ERA in the postseason doesn't trail his career 3.24 regular-season ERA by much, though he owns a mediocre 4.27 ERA over his last nine playoff starts dating back to 2018.
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
