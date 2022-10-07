ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The “ Goosebumps ” live-action series at Disney+ has added three more cast members.

Variety has learned exclusively that Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price have joined the show as series regulars alongside previously announced cast member Justin Long.

Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.” According to Disney Branded Television, the series is influenced by five of the most popular “Goosebumps” books.

Puig has been cast as Isabella. She is described as “smart and naturally shy with an overwhelming sense of responsibility.” McKenna will play James, “the class clown who loves the spotlight and hails from one of the wealthiest families in Port Lawrence.” Price has been cast as Jeff, “the rebellious skateboarder who is grappling with the untimely death of his daredevil father.”

Puig is best known for her role in the Rebel Wilson-led Netflix film “Senior Year,” which debuted on the streamer in May 2022. She recently wrapped filming for the 2022 Disney Television Discovers Showcase in addition to shooting a role in the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl.”

She is repped by Carlton, Goddard, & Freer Talent and Authentic.

McKenna is known for roles in features like “Nocturne” and “Good Girls Get High.” He recently recurred in the Hulu series “All Night.” In addition, McKenna’s YouTube channel currently has over one million subscribers. His best-selling book “Out!” was released in 2020.

He is repped by UTA, Atlas Artists, and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Price is a graduate of UNCSA School of Drama, Class of 2022. His recent TV credits include “The Equalizer” and “The Endgame.” He will also be seen in the upcoming second season of “The Mosquito Coast” at Apple.

He is repped by A3 Artists Agency & Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as co-creators and executive producers on the “Goosebumps” show, with Stoller executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Kevin Murphy serves as executive producer and showrunner. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O’Malley, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams will serve as co-executive producers and writers. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.

Moritz was a producer on the two recent “Goosebumps” feature films, which were released in 2015 and 2018. Letterman directed the first film. Collectively, both of the movies grossed over $250 million.

Published by Scholastic, “Goosebumps” is one of the best-selling book series of all time. More than 400 million English-language copies of the books are now in print, plus international editions in 32 languages. There are now more than 200 “Goosebumps” books in total, including the main book series as well as various spinoffs and related book series.

The Disney Plus show is now the second live-action “Goosebumps” series to make it to air. The first version aired for four seasons and 74 episodes between 1996 and 1998. That show was an episodic anthology, with each episode based on a different “Goosebumps” book.

