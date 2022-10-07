ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘The Patient’ Executive Producer Caroline Moore Upped to President of Development at The Js

By BreAnna Bell
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwdGB_0iQC1ozh00

Caroline Moore has been promoted to president of development and production at Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg ’s production company The Js .

Previously, Moore served as the company’s SVP of development and production. The elevation comes in light of her success as an executive producer on FX’s “The Patient,” which was released on Aug. 30. The series, co-created by Fields and Weisberg, is available for streaming exclusively on Hulu.

The Js is currently adding to its development slate, working with a range of playwrights, novelists and television writers to create a host of entertaining stories as part of its overall deal at FX Productions.

“With her experience and exceptional taste, Caroline is instrumental as we continue to expand producing and creating compelling stories for television,” said Fields and Weisberg.

“As a longtime fan of Joel and Joe’s work, it’s been a great privilege to work alongside such innovative producers and creators. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue working with the remarkable team we’ve built at The Js in this new role,” said Moore.

Prior to joining The Js, Moore was vice president of development for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Emmy-winning production company, Pretty Matches Productions, where she developed and produced HBO’s comedy series “Divorce.” She earned her start in the industry producing movies for television alongside Dan Wigutow.

Nicole McCormick has also been promoted to director of development. McCormick began her television career working in post-production on “The Americans” and “The Looming Tower.” She most recently served as associate producer on “The Patient.”

“Joe and Joel are such talented creators and supportive collaborators, and I’m elated to be working with them in this new capacity. I’m excited to keep broadening our slate with entertaining, thoughtful and singular stories,” said McCormick in a statement.

Moore is repped by Myman Greenspan. Fields is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Weisberg is repped by CAA, Manage-ment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Peacock to Develop ‘Fear’ Series With ‘The Path’ Creator Jessica Goldberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock is developing a series inspired by the 1996 film “Fear,” Variety has learned exclusively. Jessica Goldberg is set to write and executive produce the adaptation. Brian Grazer, who produced the film, is executive producing along with Ron Howard, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner, all via Imagine Television, which is also listed as an executive producer. Imagine Entertainment produced the original film. Universal Television is the studio behind the series, with Universal Pictures having distributed the film. Goldberg is currently under an overall deal at UTV. The official series logline states, “This modern series reinvention finds two young lovers in...
TV SERIES
Variety

BBC Film Director Eva Yates Sets Out New Editorial Team, Hires BFI and Fable Pictures Executives

BBC Film boss Eva Yates has set out her new editorial team, with the BFI’s Kristin Irving joining as a commissioning executive, and Anu Henriques boarding as a development executive. Meanwhile, Claudia Yusef has been named commissioning executive, expanding her responsibilities across development and production. Irving was a senior production and development executive at the BFI’s Film Fund. She formerly worked in a number of development roles including for production company Portobello Pictures on films such as Pawel Pawlikowski’s Oscar-winning “Ida.” She also worked across sales at sister company, Fandango Portobello. At the BFI she has exec produced films including “Rye Lane,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Greenblatt to Develop ‘Death at Penn State’ Limited Series at Hulu

Former network head Robert Greenblatt has set up a limited series for development at Hulu, Variety has confirmed. Greenblatt, via his first-look deal with Lionsgate Television, will executive produce a series adaptation of The Atlantic article “Death at a Penn State Fraternity” by Caitlin Flanagan. The project is currently titled “Death at Penn State.” Based on a true story, the series’ official logline states, “The limited series explores fraternity life and specifically tells the story of Tim Piazza who fought for his life for 12 hours before his Beta Theta Pi brothers called 911. By then it was too late.” “We...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Amsterdam’ Star Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’

Matthias Schoenaerts will star opposite Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Palace,” Variety has learned. The series was picked up at HBO in July. Per the official logline, it “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” Exact character details are being kept under wraps.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Bob Fosse
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Constance Wu
Variety

Chris Messina to Star Opposite Kaley Cuoco in Peacock Dark Comedy Series ‘Based on a True Story’

Chris Messina has joined Kaley Cuoco in the Peacock dark comedy thriller series “Based on a True Story,” Variety has learned. Per the official series description, the show “is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.” It was previously announced that Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett, while Messina will play a character named Nathan. All other character details are under wraps. Messina’s recent TV credits include the Starz Watergate drama “Gaslit” as well as Season 3...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Beyoncé Hits Back at Right Said Fred for Their ‘Disparaging’ Claim She Didn’t Seek Permission for ‘Sexy’ Interpolation

Right Said Fred has officially stirred not just the Beyhive but the Bey. Beyoncé herself, who rarely comments on such matters publicly, has issued a statement vehemently taking issue with the duo’s reported claim that her camp never sought permission to use “I’m Too Sexy” as a part of her recent “Alien Superstar” track. Right Said Fred’s allegations, as reported in the U.K. newspaper the Sun, are “erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” Beyoncé said in a statement issued to E! Entertainment News. Beyoncé pointed out that her track technically does not actually sample theirs, as the duo was quoted as contending, but is...
CELEBRITIES
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Executive Producer#Hbo#Television#Svp#Fx Productions
Variety

Vanessa Hudgens’ Spiritual Witchcraft Journey in Salem Is Now a Reality Movie With Bunim-Murray Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanessa Hudgens is going on a spiritual, supernatural journey — and wants to take viewers with her. Hudgens teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce an unscripted film, “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project documents Hudgens’ journey in Salem, Mass., along with her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. “Dead Hot” is in post-production, and the project is currently being shopped to outlets. Banijay Rights, the international distribution division of Banijay (which owns Bunim-Murray), is handling distribution. Hudgens and Magree recently...
SALEM, MA
Collider

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
MUSIC
ComicBook

NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit

Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Joni Mitchell Alive and ‘All Is Well,’ Rep Confirms After Erroneous Death Report

Although a news report went out Friday morning — and then was pulled — that Joni Mitchell had died, the story was published in error, and the singer-songwriter remains alive and well. “I can confirm all is well so this was done in error,” says a representative for Rhino, which is involved with Mitchell in an ongoing reissue series of her catalog material. The faux report went out from People magazine, with tell-tale signs of a “pre-write” obituary that was published accidentally — every major news organization’s worst nightmare. “Joni Mitchell Dies at TK AGE,” read the headline that was seen...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?

Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy