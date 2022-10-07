Read full article on original website
Chuck Fest Oct.22 In Lake Charles – Entertainment Lineup And Performance Times
Chuck Fest is back in downtown Lake Charles and it's taking place next weekend, October 22, 2023. The event takes over downtown Lake Charles with stages on two separate intersections in downtown Lake Charles. There are 26 different artists and bands playing all day starting at noon and going all...
Jamie Bergeron Is Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 15
Get ready Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, that crazy Cajun Jamie Bergeron is coming back to Lake Charles for one night only! That's right Jamie and his band the Kickin' Cajuns will be playing live in Lake Charles for the first time since the Marshland Festival in July. On top...
Lake Charles Man Gets a Feathered Visitor in His House at Night
Most of us that have had roommates know that sometimes they can be weird. Then we have all had the occasional unwanted or, in this case, an uninvited guest who shows up to the house. The uninvited guest would be the pertinent part of this story. A random chicken took a stroll through his living room.
Win McNeese Football Tickets In Grand Lake, Louisiana This Friday
We'll be in Grand Lake this Friday for our High School Football Game of the Week with your chance to win a family four-pack of McNeese Football tickets. If you can't make it to the Poke's game this Saturday you can listen to all the action of pregame, regulation, and postgame on our free mobile app, on our website, and over your radio on 92.9 FM.
Keith Sweat Returns To Set It Off At The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Casino Resort is on a roll with its concert series, and continues to bring A-list stars to Lake Charles. Premiere music superstars like the legendary R&B balladeer Keith Sweat! The singer/songwriter/ producer performed at the Nugget a few years back in 2018 to a sold-out crowd. He really turned it out!
Christmas Lights Already Going Up In Lake Charles
It's almost the middle of October and we haven't even got to Halloween yet but the city of Lake Charles is getting a jump start on starting to put up Christmas lights up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. We passed by the civic center last week and to our...
The Top 12 Airbnb Listings In Lake Charles, LA
Updated in 2022 here are a few more super nice stays in the Lake Charles area. You really can't go wrong with Airbnbs. There are so many choices that no matter what a person's budget is, whether or not they are traveling with kids, pets, or both you can always find a place to stay. It's also good to know where nice Airbnb stays are in your community, especially around the holidays.
Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”
In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Celebrate Howl-oween In Lake Charles
I'm sure my dog CoCo has no idea what Halloween is all about but doesn't matter because he is still the cutest American Bull Terrier green dinosaur I have ever seen! Halloween is always a fun time for families with kids. It's all about dressing up in super cool costumes, heading out to area harvest festivals, and costume parties, of course collecting plenty of candy along the way.
Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl Updates Candy Stops
The Lake Charles Downtown Business Association has brought back the Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl. After a pandemic and two hurricanes, amongst other things, it is back and appears that it will be better than ever. The candy crawl will feature local businesses both downtown and from around Lake Charles set up along the streets of Broad and Ryan to hand out candy to ghosts and goblins in a safe, family-friendly environment.
Lake Charles Junior League Announces Dates for Mistletoe and Moss
Judge me all you want, I love Christmas and I love Mistletoe and Moss. The event is sort of like a boost to get you into the holiday spirit and features a plethora of vendors from food, to gadgets, clothing, jewelry, and any other thing you didn't know you needed until you saw it! The perfect place to get a lot of Christmas shopping done all in one place. Plus, you are supporting the Junior League of Lake Charles.
McNeese Homecoming Parade Set For October 27 — Here’s How To Enter
Are you ready to show your Cowboy spirit? McNeese State University and the Cowboys football are getting ready for homecoming in a couple of weeks. The homecoming week is filled with a bunch of great events that will go on campus plus a few events that the public can be involved in for the week.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 7-9
Finally, the weekend is here and that means no more going to work and time for some fun. We all know it has been a long week and we are ready to just get out there and blow off some steam. Are you looking for something to do this weekend?...
Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family
We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
[PHOTOS] Capital One Building In Lake Charles Gets New Windows
The Capital One Tower has been an enormous eye-sore and reminder of the devastation Hurricane Laura left after ravaging SWLA over two years ago. In August, we reported that equipment and materials were being staged all around the building and construction teams were hard at work. Now we can report that they have begun tearing off the boarded-up windows and replacing them with new glass panes on the lower sections of the building.
Blue Man Group Heading To Orange, Texas For One Show Only
Have you ever wanted to see the Blue Man Group? Can't afford to make a trip to Las Vegas to see them? You are in luck because the Blue Man Group is heading To Orange, Texas for one show only at the Lutcher Theater in Orange, texas. The popular show...
Taking You Back To Rob Robin’s 1986 Farewell On TV In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Are you ready to back in time? Rob Robin who by far is the most well-known media personality in the Lake Charles area for years now has been in the media in the Southwest Louisiana area for over five decades now. You can stop any native Lake Charles or Southwest...
The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022
This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
Clay Walker In Lake Charles This Saturday Night Oct 8
Are you looking for something to do this Saturday night? How about seeing a country music icon? You are in luck as country crooner Clay Walker will be stopping back in Lake Charles for a big show. At the height of his career, Clay Walker received the diagnosis that he...
