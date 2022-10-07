ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win McNeese Football Tickets In Grand Lake, Louisiana This Friday

We'll be in Grand Lake this Friday for our High School Football Game of the Week with your chance to win a family four-pack of McNeese Football tickets. If you can't make it to the Poke's game this Saturday you can listen to all the action of pregame, regulation, and postgame on our free mobile app, on our website, and over your radio on 92.9 FM.
The Top 12 Airbnb Listings In Lake Charles, LA

Updated in 2022 here are a few more super nice stays in the Lake Charles area. You really can't go wrong with Airbnbs. There are so many choices that no matter what a person's budget is, whether or not they are traveling with kids, pets, or both you can always find a place to stay. It's also good to know where nice Airbnb stays are in your community, especially around the holidays.
Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”

In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
Celebrate Howl-oween In Lake Charles

I'm sure my dog CoCo has no idea what Halloween is all about but doesn't matter because he is still the cutest American Bull Terrier green dinosaur I have ever seen! Halloween is always a fun time for families with kids. It's all about dressing up in super cool costumes, heading out to area harvest festivals, and costume parties, of course collecting plenty of candy along the way.
Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl Updates Candy Stops

The Lake Charles Downtown Business Association has brought back the Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl. After a pandemic and two hurricanes, amongst other things, it is back and appears that it will be better than ever. The candy crawl will feature local businesses both downtown and from around Lake Charles set up along the streets of Broad and Ryan to hand out candy to ghosts and goblins in a safe, family-friendly environment.
Lake Charles Junior League Announces Dates for Mistletoe and Moss

Judge me all you want, I love Christmas and I love Mistletoe and Moss. The event is sort of like a boost to get you into the holiday spirit and features a plethora of vendors from food, to gadgets, clothing, jewelry, and any other thing you didn't know you needed until you saw it! The perfect place to get a lot of Christmas shopping done all in one place. Plus, you are supporting the Junior League of Lake Charles.
Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family

We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
[PHOTOS] Capital One Building In Lake Charles Gets New Windows

The Capital One Tower has been an enormous eye-sore and reminder of the devastation Hurricane Laura left after ravaging SWLA over two years ago. In August, we reported that equipment and materials were being staged all around the building and construction teams were hard at work. Now we can report that they have begun tearing off the boarded-up windows and replacing them with new glass panes on the lower sections of the building.
The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022

This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
