Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
The Grand Rapids Wooden Leg Murder: Fact Or Fiction?
The Grand Rapids Historical Society on Thursday night will take a deep dive into the killing that led to the haunting of the Michigan Bell building. A Long Standing Urban Legend Will Be Discussed At The GR Public Library Downtown. Julie Rathsack will present the Historical Society's findings on the...
Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Opening In Kalamazoo
Driving up Drake Rd over the weekend I noticed signage had gone up in the tall executive-looking building next to Nonla Burger nearby Costco at 1750 South Drake Rd. It turns out Kalamazoo is about to get a new Mexican-inspired restaurant expected to open soon. Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas was established in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio and as their website describes, they bring something a little different to the traditional Mexican menu:
‘Phenomenal’: Polish halls see big turnout for 50th Pulaski Days
The 50th Pulaski Days event concluded on Sunday with organizers reporting strong attendance numbers.
What are The Scariest Haunted Attractions Near Grand Rapids?
With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, it's time to be terrified! What are the scariest haunted attractions near Grand Rapids? We have the list for you!. Here are the haunted attractions within about a 30-45 minute drive from Grand Rapids.... 1256 28th St., SW, Wyoming, MI.
Specialty Pizza Joint Opens in Former East Grand Rapids Restaurant
A former East Grand Rapids restaurant has gotten new life as a pizzeria!. Pera Pizza Opens at Site of Former Rose's Express in East Grand Rapids. There's a new spot to grab a slice in East Grand Rapids!. Pera Pizza has opened at 2224 Wealthy St. SE, where Rose's Express...
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking
A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ravenna’s Rum Runners offers good food, drinks in tropical setting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - From mouthwatering burgers and wings to specialty cocktails and desserts, Rum Runners provides an eccentric atmosphere where people can enjoy a bite to eat on a night out. Owner Trent Gilbert, with the help of his family, first opened the family friendly restaurant and bar, at...
Sound the Alarm – Check Out This Refurbished Grand Rapids Firehouse Up For Sale
This has to be one of the more unique residences for sale in Grand Rapids!. Near downtown GR, an authentic, historic firehouse at 40 Lexington Ave. NW has hit the market. According to the listing, the building once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 in the early 1900s.
Grand Rapids residents can now enjoy a Pronto Pup without leaving the city
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents won't have to travel far to get a Pronto Pup this winter. The popular corndog stand has opened up a seasonal location inside the Fowling Warehouse at 6797 Cascade Rd SE in Grand Rapids. Pronto Pup Grand Rapids has five different pups...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
A Delightful Food Truck Treat From GR Gets A Winter Home
The food truck serving up piping hot corn dogs gets a permanent location inside. Pronto Pups Grand Rapids Goes Indoors To The Fowling Warehouse. The deep fried corn dogs served out of a pop up tent and a food truck at various breweries and distilleries and pizza joints around town may have found a winter home.
muskegonchannel.com
Test Drive at Betten Baker of Muskegon - Andrew Stewart - GMC AT4HD
Jump in! Power and luxury are being displayed in full force this week as Andrew Stewart and I jump in the cab of this INCREDIBLE powerhouse of a vehicle. We're taking you for a ride in the GMC AT4HD with a tried and true Duramax 6.6 Liter Diesel in it and going to show you all the bells and whistles in this truck where performance meets power, comfort and durability. Possibly 300K mile durability! It's a tremendously incredible vehicle.
Grand Rapids Improv Festival Starts Next Week!
The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 8th year! The Grand Rapids Improv Festival(or GRIF) is a three-day improvisational comedy event near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, MI. What is Grand Rapids Improv Festival?. GRIF 2022 is bringing troupes from all over the Midwest and beyond to...
A strong magnet, a rope and a mission: YouTuber fishes for metal objects in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Joseph Alexander likes to fish and he’s good at it. Yet, it’s the items he catches and the “fishing tackle” he uses that make him a little unique.
Pulaski Days attendees share good memories over the years during 50th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Pulaski Days is celebrating 50 years of Polish American Heritage in Grand Rapids. The annual week-long event continues this weekend with clubs open to the public and a parade Saturday, Oct. 8. "I used to go to a lot of Pulaski Days," said Nancy Kuzniar,...
Comments / 1