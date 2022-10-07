Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
newscenter1.tv
Where does South Dakota rank among the hardest-working states?
Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how a group of Minnesota farmers lent a helping hand to a neighbor during harvest season
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN — A group of Minnesota farmers came to the aid of one of their own after a serious accident would have caused difficulties for him this harvest season. “I’ve never been worried through the whole thing, because the good Lord takes care of me one way or another,” Farmer Scott Legried said.
newscenter1.tv
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
newscenter1.tv
How one team of volunteers drove from South Dakota to Florida to provide aid to those in need from Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – “This ERV is named Paha Sapa. He is from the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Take care of him, and he will take care of you. Paha Sapa is Lakota, he loves all things.” That’s the sign posted inside the Red Cross Emergency Relief Vehicle that volunteers drove from Rapid City to Naples, Florida to provide food to those affected by Hurricane Ian.
newscenter1.tv
16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser helps thousands of kids in YFS programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser for Youth and Family Services was held over the weekend. The fundraiser is one of two major fundraisers held by YFS, with the other being the Kid’s Fair. The event featured live music, catering by Outback Steakhouse and a silent auction.
newscenter1.tv
Check out what’s happening on the 1st day of the Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — After cancellations due to COVID-19 for the past two years, the Black Hills Powwow is starting Friday at The Monument, and the first day is filled with plenty of activities. Champion singers and dancers will fill the arena along with a great head staff. Some...
