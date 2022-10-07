Just remember that voting blue no matter who has been a detriment to Oregon. It’s you who has been the bullies, who have divided us, who brought violence and drugs, and it’s been your policies that have allowed us to fail. It’s not the republicans. It’s not the conservatives. It’s Kotek and it’s YOU.
Someone in Portland actually sees what has been going on and has had enough!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
Why a Longtime Local Civil Rights Leader Opposes a Measure to Remake Portland Government
Phil Knight really doesn't want Tina Kotek to be Oregon governor, experts say
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Gop Official In Oregon Claims Tina Kotek, The Democratic Candidate, Violated The Law
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
Editorial endorsements November 2022: Our editorial board’s voting recommendations
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Governor Brown orders OR flags to half-staff
Readers respond: Bottle Bill isn’t the problem
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chinook Indian Nation Members Rally for Recognition
New poll on Oregon governor race finds Republican Christine Drazan has a slight lead
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
Oregon Army National Guard helicopters headed to southwest U.S. border
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oak Grove resident: Tina Kotek will deliver bold climate policy
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
The Skanner News
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 18