Portland, OR

2d ago

Just remember that voting blue no matter who has been a detriment to Oregon. It’s you who has been the bullies, who have divided us, who brought violence and drugs, and it’s been your policies that have allowed us to fail. It’s not the republicans. It’s not the conservatives. It’s Kotek and it’s YOU.

B I L L
3d ago

Someone in Portland actually sees what has been going on and has had enough!

WWEEK

Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO

For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law

A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party and Pacific Green Party, withdrew […] The post Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland needs help now

I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oregonian

Editorial endorsements November 2022: Our editorial board’s voting recommendations

Below is the schedule for our endorsements and a list of our already published recommendations in select races for the November 2022 election. The endorsements will appear online at oregonlive.com/opinion on the same day as they appear in print. Videos of our interviews with candidates and campaign representatives can be found on the editorial board playlist on YouTube at youtube.com/Oregonian.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Brown orders OR flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has ordered the state’s public institutions to lower their flags between sunrise and sunset on October 9 for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bottle Bill isn’t the problem

Andrew Lyons raises some important problems in his Oct. 3 letter (“Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions”). But the problems he identifies are our lack of resources for people dealing with drug addiction, not the Bottle Bill. The Bottle Bill is the reason Oregon can...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Chinook Indian Nation Members Rally for Recognition

More than 100 members of the Chinook Indian Nation, and their local friends and allies, gathered Friday on Vancouver's Officers Row to show support for federal tribal recognition. They urged congressional leaders to pass the Chinook Restoration Act, bringing benefits to the tribe and starting the process of establishing a reservation near the mouth of the Columbia River.
VANCOUVER, WA
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?

The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
PORTLAND, OR
Big Country News

Oregon Army National Guard helicopters headed to southwest U.S. border

PENDLETON — The Oregon Army National Guard is sending helicopter units to the southwestern states to support the U.S. Border Patrol. Oregon Guard public affairs officer Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar said UH-72A Lakotas and crews will be operating with the North Dakota Guard to form a battalion on the border. The aviation unit's role is to support the full range of Border Patrol missions with air assets. He said four of the approximately 30 Oregon personnel reside in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Oak Grove resident: Tina Kotek will deliver bold climate policy

Ann Truax: Candidate for governor has a strong track record of environmentalism.Forest fires, residents uprooted from their homes, record-breaking hurricanes, massive floods, widespread drought, water scarcity! Bad weather news continues unabated. This last summer, most Oregonians felt lucky. We didn't have to endure a 116-degree heat dome or hide out inside because of smoky, toxic air as in previous summers, but still most of the Pacific Northwest is experiencing drought conditions, resulting in dried-up wells, agricultural setbacks and low reservoir water. I live in Clackamas County, an area less affected by drought so far, yet I only have...
OAK GROVE, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
SALEM, OR
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest.

 https://theskanner.com

