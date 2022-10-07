ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Davion’s Den

After five weeks of the college football season, the Rebels remain undefeated! They played their hardest matchup of the season last Saturday, and boy were they ready. Before losing to Ole Miss, Kentucky was a Top 10 team nationally. That didn’t intimidate those determined Rebels, however, as they were able to come out with the 22-19 victory. It was a nail-biter throughout the entire contest, but with that win Ole Miss jumped to No. 9 going into week six.
Oxford Plays Host to Germantown

The Oxford Chargers play host to the Germantown Mavericks this evening at Bobby Holcomb Field. The kick is set for 7 p.m. Oxford comes in with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-1 mark in district play. The Chargers look to bounce back from a 35-0 loss on the road at Tupelo last Friday night.
Two UM Graduate Students Named to Medical Research Training Program

The Jackson Heart Study Graduate Training and Education Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center has selected UM doctoral students Miguel DeLeon and Zakary Patrick as members of its fourth cohort of the Robert L. Smith, M.D. Scholars Program. The two-year program provides scholars with intense research training and...
New Ole Miss STEM Building to Focus on Eco-Friendly Learning Environment

It’s the largest construction project in the history of the University of Mississippi’s Oxford campus. The new Center for Science and Technology Innovation is now about halfway through the construction phase and those overseeing the project say it’s going to house a unique learning space. “Having things...
