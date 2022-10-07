After five weeks of the college football season, the Rebels remain undefeated! They played their hardest matchup of the season last Saturday, and boy were they ready. Before losing to Ole Miss, Kentucky was a Top 10 team nationally. That didn’t intimidate those determined Rebels, however, as they were able to come out with the 22-19 victory. It was a nail-biter throughout the entire contest, but with that win Ole Miss jumped to No. 9 going into week six.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO