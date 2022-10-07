Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg Promote Caroline Moore To President of The Js Production Company

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Moore has been named president, development and production of The Js, the company owned by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg . She was previously SVP of development and production.

Nicole McCormick has also been promoted to director of development.

The promotions come after the successful launch of The Patient , the FX limited series that Fields and Weisberg co-created that stars Steve Carell. Moore served as an executive producer on the series that ends its run later this month on Hulu.

The Js is ramping up development by working with a range of playwrights, novelists, and television writers to create entertaining stories under its overall deal at FX Productions.

“With her experience and exceptional taste, Caroline is instrumental as we continue to expand producing and creating compelling stories for television,” said Fields and Weisberg in a statement.

“As a longtime fan of Joel & Joe’s work, it’s been a great privilege to work alongside such innovative producers and creators. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue working with the remarkable team we’ve built at The Js in this new role,” said Moore.

Fields and Weisberg are also executive producers on FX’s upcoming drama series Kindred , with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins showrunning. Previously, they were co-showrunners on FX’s The Americans , which was created by Weisberg.

Prior to joining the Js, Moore was VP of development for Pretty Matches Productions, Sarah Jessica Parker’s production company, where she developed and produced HBO’s comedy series Divorce .

McCormick began her television career in post-production on The Americans and The Looming Tower .

Moore is repped by Myman Greenspan. Fields is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Weisberg is repped by CAA, Manage-ment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

