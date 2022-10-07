Read full article on original website
Blaine organization distributing winter clothes to residents
BLAINE, Wash. – The winter weather may be delayed this year, but the Blaine-based Community Assistance Program is helping local residents be prepared for the inevitable cold to come. Clothes collected in the organization’s winter coat drive will be distributed to residents of Blaine, Birch Bay, Custer and Point...
City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
Local breweries win big at Great American Beer Festival
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Apparently, we brew some pretty good beer in Bellingham. Four local breweries brought home hardware from this year’s Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver on Saturday, October 8. Kulshan Brewing won gold medals for their Transporter English Brown Porter and their Gose German Sour...
