NEW BERN, N.C. — On Tuesday, during a surprise announcement, Ashley Faulkenberry, Principal of Trent Park Elementary, was named the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year for Craven County Schools. In her role as Principal of the Year, she will serve as the local advisor to the Craven County Board of Education and will represent Craven […]

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO