Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
NME
Ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry files to block former bandmates from trademarking song titles
Steve Perry, who fronted American classic rock stalwarts Journey from 1977 to 1998 and sang on many of their most well-known hits, is attempting to stop his former bandmates from owning trademarks to the names of some of the band’s biggest songs. As Billboard reports, Journey’s two biggest mainstays...
Essence
Ledisi Talks Tapping Into Anointing For "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"
The soul songstress packed on 40 pounds and studied the gospel phenom extensively to portray her once again in the dedicated biopic. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has been highly anticipated for fans since its late-spring premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival. Now, after garnering buzz online and screening at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July, the film is finally available to stream via Hulu.
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Janet Jackson to Release 25th Anniversary Edition of Sixth Album ‘The Velvet Rope’
To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her sixth album, The Velvet Rope, Janet Jackson is releasing a Deluxe Edition of the album 25 years to the day of its original release on Oct. 7. Released on Oct. 7, 1997, The Velvet Rope, co-written and produced by Jackson, along with Jimmy...
KAAL-TV
Lindsey Stirling talks new Halloween/Christmas Album
(ABC 6 News) – “Snow Waltz” the latest album from You-Tube sensation Lindsey Stirling is fusing the spooky vibes of Halloween with the Christmas spirit. We got the chance to talk with Stirling ahead of her album release. Q: Now Lindsey, your new album comes out today....
Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80.
Ed Weiss, a longtime radio DJ credited with helping to bring Beach music into the mainstream, died at home Saturday night, his wife posted on Facebook. Weiss, better known by his on-air name “Charlie Brown” (a 1959 hit by the R&B group The Coasters) was 80. His radio show, “On The Beach,” was syndicated on about 40 stations across the Southeast, making him one of the most well-known voices in Beach music radio.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas join forces to cover Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’
To kick off the encore at their LA show on Thursday (October 6), Yeah Yeah Yeahs welcomed out The Linda Lindas and Japanese Breakfast – both of whom opened the show – to perform a cover of Kim Wilde’s 1981 hit ‘Kids In America’. Yeah...
withguitars.com
Out Today: Exotic House Producer Villows Releases ‘Lucid’
“Oozing with summery, daydreamy, nostalgic vibes that are so very easy to get lost in.”. “A musical metamorphosis that blossoms with each note and transition.”. “Perfect for a day out on the beach or a late-night drive.”. deathordesire. Surreal House producer Villows released his latest single, ‘Lucid’, on the 7th...
Designer India Mahdavi Reimagines a Residence at One High Line With Bright Splashes of Color
Iranian-French interior designer and architect India Mahdavi is known for her signature bright color palette, showcased through her furniture collections, high-profile collaborations and worldwide hospitality and residential projects. She’s responsible for the Monaco-based luxury hotel Monte-Carlo Beach; Ladurée in Los Angeles and Tokyo; The Gallery at Sketch in London, the most Instagrammable space in the world; and so much more. The Paris-based designer’s style is both eclectic and contemporary with impossibly bright, almost cartoonish color and shapes, and she has a gift for infusing tasteful pops of color into nearly every project she works on. For the highly anticipated Manhattan residential...
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Haters are Going to Have a Hissy Fit: Lizzo Invited to Perform at James Madison’s Estate
After all the fuss from critics over Lizzo playing James Madison‘s crystal flute during a performance in Washington, D.C., the star has now received an exclusive invitation to the late president’s former residence, the 2,650-acre Montpelier estate in Virginia. “The talented and classically-trained Lizzo brought history to life...
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Biz Markie’s ‘The Biz Never Sleeps’ LP Released 32 Years Ago
The “Diabolical” Biz dropped his second full length album 32 years ago today. A 25 year old Marcel Hall aka Biz Markie aka the Diabolical Biz put out his sophomore LP The Biz Never Sleeps thirty two years ago on this date. After the success of his debut...
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
Sun Ra Arkestra
According to a recent study in the journal Science, astronomers have solved Saturn’s enduring mysteries: Its rings are far younger than we thought; its “missing moon” accounts for its “puzzling tilt.” On the new album Living Sky, alto saxophonist Marshall Allen sounds much younger than his 98 years. Under his direction, the Sun Ra Arkestra carries on the mission of its namesake—a pianist, composer, bandleader, and poet who often claimed to be from Saturn—by playing jazz from a marvelously slanted perspective.
With Support From Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Tinashe and More, HeadCount Registers More Than 150,000 Voters as Midterms Heat Up
Of all the issues currently threatening U.S. democracy, attacks on the voting system may be the most severe. Yet as the 2020 election showed, despite those threats, the system can still work — and the best thing people can do is, in order, vote, and get involved. Leading the charge for the music industry for the past 18 years is HeadCount, the not-for-profit, non-partisan organization that you’ve probably seen at any number of concerts, registering voters at a table in the venue’s lobby or merch areas at festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and many more. With support from Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé,...
‘Charlie’s Good Tonight’: Read an Exclusive Excerpt From the Authorized Biography of the Rolling Stones’ Late Drummer
On Oct. 11, the quiet but mammoth impact of the Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts is celebrated with the release of Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Life, the Times, and the Rolling Stones: The Authorized Biography of Charlie Watts (available here). Authorized by Watts’ family and featuring forewards from both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the book delves into the incredible life of a man who came from a working class background and served as the anchor and guiding light of one of the world’s greatest rock bands from the early sixties until his death in 2021. Written by journalist Paul...
