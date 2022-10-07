Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
Bullets Found on School Bus Forced School to Go Under Lockdown
We now know why Acadiana High went under lockdown Tuesday morning. KLFY-TV 10 reports that four small caliber bullets were found on a school bus Tuesday morning and when the bus driver reported the finding, the school was put under lockdown. Scott Police and The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded...
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging “No Longer…Fun Prank(s),” Warns of Arrests
Toilet papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!. Earlier today, Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux...
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
LPSO: Surrey St. blocked off due to a potential explosive device
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), a potential explosive device was confiscated during a traffic stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place
It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown. KLFY-TV reports that on Monday morning a note was found on the campus of the high school that threatened the safety of those there. Therefore, all students and staff were put under the shelter-in-place lockdown. We should...
Skeletal remains identified as missing Acadia Parish man
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that the skeletal remains of a missing Acadia Parish man have been identified.
Acadiana High School on Lockdown Tuesday Morning [UPDATED]
Acadiana High School is under lockdown again. A number of parents are reporting on social media that Acadiana High is under lockdown and some say that their kids are hiding and are under their desks. KLFY reports, “Individuals will not be able to enter or leave campus,” the message reads....
Motorcyclist Loses Life in Deadly Crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road near the Costco Development in Lafayette. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday that caused Lafayette Police to close off the area. Lafayette Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Xavier Broussard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Searching Teen Who Left Home
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help if they happen to see Treylon Drake Miller. The juvenile left his house without permission on the night of Friday, September 30. Officials describe him as a white male who stands around five feet, five inches tall. The young...
theadvocate.com
Paul Breaux Middle student arrested after report that students had guns on campus, authorities say
A student was arrested Friday on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the Paul Breaux Middle campus. Paul Breaux Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as a result of the false information provided to the Lafayette Police officer. The lockdown was lifted after officers searched the campus and found no weapon.
Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Found in Iberia Parish
It has taken some time, but officials in Iberia and Acadia Parishes say they know what happened to a man who was reported missing last year. The skeletal remains of a man they had been searching for were found in Iberia Parish. According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the Iberia...
brproud.com
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Man dead after weekend shooting on Interstate 12 between Airline and Drusilla, police say
A man has died days after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 12, Baton Rouge police said. Toby Taylor, 28, died two days after he and a 25-year-old man were struck by gunfire early Saturday while traveling in a vehicle on I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
Area of Surrey Street Sectioned Off—Potential Explosive Device Found
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) found a potential explosive device during a traffic stop on Surrey Street.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office: Body found on Bayouside Dr.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) has confirmed that a body was found on Bayouside Dr. in New Iberia.
Paintball Justice: Family Fed Up With Catalytic Converter Thieves Come Out Shooting
Catalytic converter thefts have been happening across Acadiana - and even the country - for quite some time now. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers. What is a Catalytic Converter?. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that...
UPDATE: One arrested at Paul Breaux Middle, no weapon found
Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette was on lockdown, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office along with the LSU FACES Laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man. The coroner’s office reports the man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area, on January 19, 2021.
Two Lafayette High School Students Arrested in Connection to Online Threats That Led to Multiple Lockdowns
Lafayette Police have made arrests in connection with the online threats that put Lafayette High School on lockdown twice this week. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, two juvenile students from Lafayette High were arrested and accused of Terrorizing. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0