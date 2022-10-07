ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Putin Ally Says Zelenskyy's 'Preventive Strikes' Comment 'Evidence Of The Threats' Posed By Kyiv

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments suggesting that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should launch preventive strikes on Moscow confirmed that Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine was justified. What Happened: "By doing so, (he) essentially presented...
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
The Independent

Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.There were no immediate reports of casualties.Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. Read More Bodies of Russian soldiers found in trees of liberated city - latestTruss to call for united front against Putin - follow live
The Independent

Moment pedestrian bridge in Kyiv hit by missile

An explosion hit close to a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv this morning, 10 October, in the wake of a huge blast that hit a bridge in Crimea on Saturday.Footage shows a blast exploding underneath the Glass Bridge, a footbridge which is close to the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People.Eight civilians have been killed and 24 injured as a result of strikes in Kyiv this morning, according to the Ukrainian interior minister.Vladimir Putin has called Saturday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia-Crimea Bridge explosion: What we know so farUkrainian soldiers wave flag at entrance of Russian-controlled Donetsk townCrimea bridge attack was terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says
The Independent

Biden condemns Putin’s ‘brutality’ as Russian leader warns of further strikes against Ukraine

Russia has threatened further “severe” retalition against Ukraine after Moscow launched a lethal barrage of indiscriminate strikes across the country on Monday, including on the capital Kyiv, which left at least 11 people dead and hit civilian infrastructure, including a playground.At least another 60 people were injured as Moscow took revenge for the high-profile attack on the Kerch Bridge which links Russia and Crimea over the weekend.It launched more than 80 cruise missiles on Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin warned Russia would again respond “harshly” to any such future attacks by Kyiv.“Let there be no doubt if attempts at...
Action News Jax

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to...
operawire.com

Three Artists Cancel Moscow ‘Tristan und Isolde’

As the Russian war on Ukraine continues to escalate, more performers are canceling their planned performances in Russia. According to Tagesspiegel, after the announcement of a “Tristan und Isolde” in Moscow, three of its cast members distanced themselves from the commitment. The performance, which is set for November,...
