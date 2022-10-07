Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Says Zelenskyy's 'Preventive Strikes' Comment 'Evidence Of The Threats' Posed By Kyiv
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments suggesting that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should launch preventive strikes on Moscow confirmed that Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine was justified. What Happened: "By doing so, (he) essentially presented...
Kremlin welcomes Elon Musk proposal for Ukraine settlement denounced by Kyiv
MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian conscripts being sent straight to front, Kyiv says; UK sanctions Russians linked to ‘sham referendums’ – as it happened
Untrained conscripts being sent directly to Ukraine frontline, Kyiv claims; UK announces new package of sanctions
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes
Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.There were no immediate reports of casualties.Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. Read More Bodies of Russian soldiers found in trees of liberated city - latestTruss to call for united front against Putin - follow live
Orthodox Church leader says Russian soldiers dying in Ukraine will be cleansed of sin
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has said that Russian soldiers who die in the war against Ukraine will be cleansed of all their sins, days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's first mobilisation since World War Two.
Moment pedestrian bridge in Kyiv hit by missile
An explosion hit close to a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv this morning, 10 October, in the wake of a huge blast that hit a bridge in Crimea on Saturday.Footage shows a blast exploding underneath the Glass Bridge, a footbridge which is close to the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People.Eight civilians have been killed and 24 injured as a result of strikes in Kyiv this morning, according to the Ukrainian interior minister.Vladimir Putin has called Saturday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia-Crimea Bridge explosion: What we know so farUkrainian soldiers wave flag at entrance of Russian-controlled Donetsk townCrimea bridge attack was terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin’s allies urge him to negotiate after Kyiv strikes
Vladimir Putin has been urged by Russian allies to seek a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine after a series of strikes ordered by the Kremlin hit civilian targets in Kyiv and several other cities in the war-torn nation. China and India, which have previously raised concerns over the...
Shocking selfie video shows the blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missing a young Ukrainian woman in Kyiv
The 23-second clip shared on Twitter shows the terrified woman taking a selfie video on the streets of Kyiv just before the missile strike.
Biden condemns Putin’s ‘brutality’ as Russian leader warns of further strikes against Ukraine
Russia has threatened further “severe” retalition against Ukraine after Moscow launched a lethal barrage of indiscriminate strikes across the country on Monday, including on the capital Kyiv, which left at least 11 people dead and hit civilian infrastructure, including a playground.At least another 60 people were injured as Moscow took revenge for the high-profile attack on the Kerch Bridge which links Russia and Crimea over the weekend.It launched more than 80 cruise missiles on Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin warned Russia would again respond “harshly” to any such future attacks by Kyiv.“Let there be no doubt if attempts at...
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to...
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says "Putin is desperate" after Russia fires missiles at Kyiv
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor joined CBS News to discuss Moscow's strategy in Ukraine.
Putin accuses Kyiv of ‘terrorist act’ in response to Crimea bridge blast
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in...
Russian pop star who criticised Ukraine war says she is in Israel
Alla Pugacheva, whose husband has been declared a ‘foreign agent’, denounced invasion three weeks ago
Three Artists Cancel Moscow ‘Tristan und Isolde’
As the Russian war on Ukraine continues to escalate, more performers are canceling their planned performances in Russia. According to Tagesspiegel, after the announcement of a “Tristan und Isolde” in Moscow, three of its cast members distanced themselves from the commitment. The performance, which is set for November,...
Russian media: President Putin calls the Kerch Bridge attack a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukraine’s special services
Russian media: President Putin calls the Kerch Bridge attack a "terrorist act" carried out by Ukraine's special services
Putin says Russian strikes on Ukraine come in response to its ‘terrorist’ action, including attack on a bridge to Crimea
Putin says Russian strikes on Ukraine come in response to its 'terrorist' action, including attack on a bridge to Crimea
