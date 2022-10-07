Read full article on original website
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
Halloween creeps closer and closer and at every store you stop at there are piles of candy to buy for trick-or-treating. Have you been tempted to buy yet or are you waiting, like me, so the temptation isn't in the home? Regardless, if you wait or are ahead of the game in purchasing, the question is what candy is beloved by Minnesotans?
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong cold front may spark a few severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Large hail will be the main threat. Western Wisconsin has the best chance of seeing thunderstorms with chances diminishing to the west. Storms come to an end by midnight. We're expecting a high close...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Slight Chance for Thunderstorms in Minnesota on Tuesday. Thunderstorms will persist into the evening hours before moving east of the area. A few of these storms may be severe, with the main hazards being large hail and damaging winds. Much cooler temperatures will follow the front...
When you pull into a busy parking lot and it's hard to find a space and you see someone who has parked like a jerk, it's super annoying. I'm talking about someone who just ignores the parking space lines, parks over the line, crooked and then creates a chain reaction of other people having to park over further because of the first person's bad park job.
This is definitely something I've never seen anywhere in Minnesota, or anywhere I've traveled. But I found it interesting when I saw a story that said people are tying white grocery bags to their mirrors in states like North Carolina, and that it was even referenced in the North Carolina Drivers Manual. Let me explain what all this is about.
Tommy's Express Car Wash in St. Cloud is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror at the end of October. It's all the fun of a haunted house without having to leave the comfort of your car. Plus your car will be squeaky clean at the end of the experience. For...
Literally, yesterday I was driving home and admiring the fall colors and I was looking at the smaller vibrant red plant on the side of the road and thinking, "seriously, what is that plant, I see it ALL the time"? Glad to see I am not the only one who has been wondering, because someone asked my question on reddit and I got more answers than I was expecting and have learned a lot. Maybe you will too.
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Clean-up day is coming up this Saturday in St. Joseph. For curbside clean-up, you need to have all items out at the curb by 6:00 a.m. You are limited to a six feet by six feet area. For the drop-off site, the hours on Saturday...
Trick or treating! It brings back great memories all throughout my childhood and great memories with my own children. It seems like candy is the goal as a child, but what you take away from it, is the memory of spending time with your family, wearing your favorite costumes, and having a good time. There are plenty of places where you and your kids can enjoy trick-or-treating around central Minnesota. Check out this list to see if there is a location near you.
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another million-dollar lottery winner. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $1 million ticket in our state for last (Monday) night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Duluth. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seven speakers have been lined up for the annual TEDx Talk in downtown St. Cloud. The event is this Thursday and starts at The Regency at 5:00 p.m. with a reception. The talks will start at 6:30 p.m. across the street at the Paramount Theatre.
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness for the season, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local businesses will have the chance to learn about childcare resources they can provide their employees at an event in St. Cloud this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the Central Minnesota Child Care Response Fund to put on a child care fair on Tuesday morning.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You might remember we told you last month that the Global Center on 3rd Street North in St. Cloud was planning an expansion. The project called for additions to the building on the north, east and south sides. However, now the owner of that building...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The fall season is a great reminder to brush up on your fire safety. October is Fire Safety Month and this week is Fire Prevention week. Today's homes burn faster than ever, and you may have as little as two minutes to get out safely.
We are approaching the end of the year, and that's when people start thinking about getting their tax information together. We all know that getting a refund is a much better deal than having to pay in. The best scenario is when you don't owe anything and when you don't have a refund either. That means that you paid in the exact right amount in your income taxes. That would be awesome, but I've only heard of a few cases when that has happened.
