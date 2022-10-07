ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers list 3, including Adrian Amos, as questionable to play vs. Giants

By Zach Kruse
 5 days ago
The Green Bay Packers listed three players as questionable to play for Sunday’s Week 5 showdown with the New York Giants in London.

Safety Adrian Amos (concussion), safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadriceps) were listed as questionable on the final injury report issued by the Packers on Friday.

Amos is still attempting to work through the concussion protocol, but he practiced in a limited capacity each of the last two days, including Friday’s walkthrough.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was a full participant for the second straight day on Friday and was not given an injury designation, meaning he’s expected to play. He missed last week’s win over the Patriots with a groin injury.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Friday, but he’s also without a designation and will play.

Overall, the Packers removed six players from the injury report. All six are preferred starters. Matt LaFleur’s team is relatively healthy entering Week 5.

Packers final injury report

Questionable: S Adrian Amos, S Tariq Carpenter, DL Devonte Wyatt

Removed from injury report: CB Jaire Alexander, LT David Bakhtiari, WR Allen Lazard, RT Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, TE Marcedes Lewis

The Giants ruled out seven players, including receivers Ka’Darius Toney and Kenny Golladay, and listed defensive lineman Leonard Williams as questionable. Quarterback Daniel Jones does not have an injury designation and will play.

Giants final injury report

Questionable: DL Leonard Williams

Out: CB Cor’Dale Flott, WR Kenny Golladay, DL Henry Mondeaux, LB Azeez Ojulari, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Ka’Darius Toney

Removed from injury report: QB Daniel Jones, WR Richie James, DB Julian Love, DB Nick McCloud, DB Fabian Moreau, OL Evan Neal

