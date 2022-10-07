ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Man dies of injuries after shooting at Mercato shops in North Naples

A man died of gunshot wounds after a Saturday night shooting at the Mercato shopping center in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside Cavo Lounge, located at 9108 Strada Place. The suspect and victim were involved in an altercation inside the lounge before the shooting.
2 people killed in crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle

Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 61-year-old man with a 59-year-old woman as his passenger, both from LaBelle, was stopped for a stop sign on northbound Birchwood Parkway at the intersection of SR-80 around 7:40 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man with two other men as passengers, all from Miami, was traveling west on SR-80.
Man dies after being hit by car on US-41 in Port Charlotte

A 38-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing US-41 in Port Charlotte Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says the man was crossing US-41 near Cochran Boulevard when he was hit by a car traveling south just before 7 a.m. Troopers say the car had...
Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
1 killed in crash on NW Owens Avenue in DeSoto County

One person was killed in a Thursday morning crash on Northwest Owens Avenue in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Northwest Owens Avenue, just west of Arcadia, will remain closed while the crash is investigated. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
6 Fort Myers suspects accused of stealing from Sanibel Outlets

Six suspects from Fort Myers were arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they stole from Sanibel Outlets. According to LCSO, Carlos Reyes Carmenates, 33, Mirna Abstengo Quesada, 33, Roberto Didier Enamorado Reyes, 30, Daymase Varona Reyes, 35, Alain Banzo Dieguez, 19, and a teenager traveled from Broadway Avenue to the outlets. They are accused of stealing high-end sneaker and other items.
Fort Myers Yacht Basin closed until further notice

Fort Myers officials said it will close its yacht basin until further notice after Hurricane Ian pressed through and significantly impacted the area. Victor Coletta, a yacht owner, had to have the boat he and his dog Ziggy call home totaled after authorities told him to leave the Fort Myers Yacht Basin earlier this week.
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
