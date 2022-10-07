Read full article on original website
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Arcadia Police: Man reported missing found dead
Arcadia Police say Miguel Albor Villafuerte, who had been reported missing, was found deceased and believed to be a victim of Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Man dies of injuries after shooting at Mercato shops in North Naples
A man died of gunshot wounds after a Saturday night shooting at the Mercato shopping center in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside Cavo Lounge, located at 9108 Strada Place. The suspect and victim were involved in an altercation inside the lounge before the shooting.
Helicopter crash in Lee County
Iona McGregor Fire District posted on its Facebook page that the helicopter crashed behind one of its fire stations on Saturday night.
Two killed in Hendry County crash on State Road 80
Two people from LaBelle were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hendry County on Saturday. The three people in the pickup truck only suffered minor injuries.
Fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples
Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking witnesses of a fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples on Saturday night to contact them.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
WINKNEWS.com
2 people killed in crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle
Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 61-year-old man with a 59-year-old woman as his passenger, both from LaBelle, was stopped for a stop sign on northbound Birchwood Parkway at the intersection of SR-80 around 7:40 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man with two other men as passengers, all from Miami, was traveling west on SR-80.
2 drivers arrested for racing down SR-82 in Lehigh Acres
Two drivers were arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol says they were pulled over for separate instances of racing on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres on Thursday night and Sunday morning. According to FHP, a trooper saw two vehicles speeding at 110 mph in a 55 mph zone on SR-82 at...
WINKNEWS.com
Man dies after being hit by car on US-41 in Port Charlotte
A 38-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing US-41 in Port Charlotte Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says the man was crossing US-41 near Cochran Boulevard when he was hit by a car traveling south just before 7 a.m. Troopers say the car had...
5-year-old girl attacked by pack of dogs
A 5-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of dogs in Golden Gate Estates. She was then hospitalized due to extensive injuries.
NBC 2
Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
WINKNEWS.com
1 killed in crash on NW Owens Avenue in DeSoto County
One person was killed in a Thursday morning crash on Northwest Owens Avenue in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Northwest Owens Avenue, just west of Arcadia, will remain closed while the crash is investigated. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
wild941.com
Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead
The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-75
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers Saturday.
WINKNEWS.com
6 Fort Myers suspects accused of stealing from Sanibel Outlets
Six suspects from Fort Myers were arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they stole from Sanibel Outlets. According to LCSO, Carlos Reyes Carmenates, 33, Mirna Abstengo Quesada, 33, Roberto Didier Enamorado Reyes, 30, Daymase Varona Reyes, 35, Alain Banzo Dieguez, 19, and a teenager traveled from Broadway Avenue to the outlets. They are accused of stealing high-end sneaker and other items.
Unlicensed contractor arrested as officials remind public to keep their guard up
Law enforcement agencies are reminding residents to be on guard with their property and their money while on the road to recovery from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Yacht Basin closed until further notice
Fort Myers officials said it will close its yacht basin until further notice after Hurricane Ian pressed through and significantly impacted the area. Victor Coletta, a yacht owner, had to have the boat he and his dog Ziggy call home totaled after authorities told him to leave the Fort Myers Yacht Basin earlier this week.
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
Pair arrested for theft from Habitat site, kicking police dog
Indian River County officials assisted Charlotte deputies in the arrest while in the area assisting in Hurricane Ian relief.
fox13news.com
Florida deputy stabbed in the head by 14-year-old in Punta Gorda, sheriff says
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Charlotte County deputy is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the Babcock Ranch community, where the deputy was patrolling the area to enforce the county's curfew put in place after Hurricane Ian.
