Washington County Animal Shelter at capacity with 400+ pets
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of pets in Washington County are in need of new homes, and the local shelter is out of room to house any more.
According to a post from the Washington County Animal Shelter, staff are caring for 426 dogs, cats and kittens as of Friday. The post states the shelter is at capacity and asked for community help.
The shelter has 130 cats and kittens up for adoption Friday, along with 63 dogs. The shelter is open Friday and Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
