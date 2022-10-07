Read full article on original website
KU announces massive project to upgrade Memorial Stadium, build ‘new gateway’ to campus
Ahead of its first ever appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay and a Top 25 matchup this weekend against the TCU Horned Frogs, Kansas Athletics on Friday announced its most significant plans in decades regarding the future of Kansas football. In a video message narrated by renowned broadcaster and KU...
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
GUIDE: How to navigate Lawrence, Kansas, for KU vs TCU football on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team is aiming to go 6-0 as the team takes on TCU Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, and Jayhawks fans will be packing the stadium full for the third-straight sellout game at David Booth Memorial Stadium. As the Jayhawks flock to...
Kansas Is Spending ‘Hundreds of Millions’ On FB Facilities
The day before they’re featured on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks announced a significant investment into campus football facilities. The crux of the plan, called the “11th and Mississippi Project,” includes “major renovations” to the century-old David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, including seating amenities and event spaces. The Anderson Family Football Complex will also receive improvements.
KU football's resurgence is bringing more fans to Lawrence — and headaches to some merchants
Walk down Massachusetts Street on any given Saturday you’ll and probably see a decent amount of people. When there’s a home football game, that amount increases significantly, especially this season. On Saturday, lines for restaurants extended out onto Mass Street, business closed for extended lunch hours to view...
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
‘No longer just a bare patch of ground’: Project working to identify up to 1,000 unmarked graves in potter’s field
As old city burial records have been reviewed, the list of names has gotten longer. And though no grand monuments mark the sloping lawn of the potter’s field at Oak Hill Cemetery, one project holds that the hundreds of people buried there are no less worthy of remembrance. Though...
Goodyear Announces $125 Million Project at Kansas Tire Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tire manufacturer Goodyear will spend more than...
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Kansas Quarterback Jalon Daniels injured in first half
Kansas Jayhawks Jalon Daniels suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Saturday's game against TCU.
45th Street Bar and Grill closing its doors to the public
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time. 45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game
Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Mild, breezy for Monday Night Football, then a chance of showers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A weak disturbance will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms after the game, mostly along I-44 Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Great weather for Monday Night Football as temperatures will drop from the 70s to 60s. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 81°
Commerce Bank explains unexpected statement fees
Commerce Bank says it is refunding some statement fee charges to certain accounts due to a system issue the company experienced.
1 dead in semi crash Friday in Johnson County, Kansas
A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.
RECIPE: Pickled red onion
Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to bring insights on the pickled red onion.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
