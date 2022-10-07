ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
Front Office Sports

Kansas Is Spending ‘Hundreds of Millions’ On FB Facilities

The day before they’re featured on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks announced a significant investment into campus football facilities. The crux of the plan, called the “11th and Mississippi Project,” includes “major renovations” to the century-old David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, including seating amenities and event spaces. The Anderson Family Football Complex will also receive improvements.
LAWRENCE, KS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Goodyear Announces $125 Million Project at Kansas Tire Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tire manufacturer Goodyear will spend more than...
TOPEKA, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

45th Street Bar and Grill closing its doors to the public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time. 45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.
TOPEKA, KS
Sporting News

What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game

Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
LAWRENCE, KS
kshb.com

Mild, breezy for Monday Night Football, then a chance of showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A weak disturbance will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms after the game, mostly along I-44 Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Great weather for Monday Night Football as temperatures will drop from the 70s to 60s. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 81°
KANSAS CITY, MO
