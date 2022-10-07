Read full article on original website
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds
According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Wayne Simmonds. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his current contract and after a mediocre training camp has found himself on the outside looking in at the Maple Leafs’ roster. Let’s dive into three...
3 Takeaways from Sabres’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The roster for this years’ Buffalo Sabres was pretty much set heading into training camp, but the official announcement Monday left a few surprises. The main battles heading into the preseason revolved around who their depth forwards would be, how they would balance their surplus of left-handed defensemen, and how they would spread out their goaltending resources. Whether it be Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka making the roster after impressive pre-seasons or Lawrence Pilut and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen both being sent down to Rochester, the opening night roster paints an interesting picture that reflects the depth the team built this offseason.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
Devils’ Holtz Shines in Preseason Win Over Bruins – 10/8/22
Preseason is officially in the books for the New Jersey Devils as they beat the Boston Bruins last night to improve to a record of 5-2-0. Both Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek were awarded ice time in the crease and played well, which provided fans with even more confidence in the team’s netminders as the regular season is set to begin. Let’s break down all of last night’s action starting with the players who made up the roster.
Kyle Okposo Was the Sabres’ Best Choice for Captaincy
The Buffalo Sabres have chosen their 20th full-time captain in team history, and the choice could not have been more perfect. Kyle Okposo was named captain at the player’s family skating session Saturday, Oct. 8, along with alternates Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Dahlin. Both Girgensons and Okposo served as co-captains last season wearing an “A” on their chest, and as the season progressed, it was clear who the leader of this team truly was.
Senators Set 2022-23 Opening Night Roster: What Next?
After a busy summer, the Ottawa Senators are ready to start the 2022-23 season. Derick Brassard inked a one-year, league minimum contract on Monday [Oct. 10], turning his professional tryout into a full-time role. However, confirmation of the 35-year-old’s return wasn’t the only key development. The Senators also...
Oilers’ Goaltending Worse This Year Than Last? Some Believe So
The 2022-23 season is officially here and Edmonton Oilers fans are ecstatic. After a 2021-22 campaign which saw their team not only finish with 104 points in the regular season but also advance all the way to the Western Conference Final, there is plenty of belief that this roster can contend for a Stanley Cup.
Kraken 2022-23 Success Dependent on AHL Call-ups
After sharing one in 2021-22, the Seattle Kraken will begin the 2022-23 season with their own American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Kraken shared the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers with the Florida Panthers for their inaugural season, patiently awaiting their own. Geographically, it was a struggle to loan players back and forth to the east coast. While the Checkers provided a place for their prospects to develop, a closer-to-home affiliate was desperately needed.
Blue Jackets’ Chinakhov Biggest Standout of Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have set their opening roster for the 2022-23 season. After placing both Joonas Korpisalo and Joona Luoto on the injured/non-roster list and then sending both Emil Bemstrom and David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters, 23 players remain. While the Blue Jackets had many great performances throughout...
Golden Knights’ Thompson Deserves More Calder Trophy Talk
Owen Power, Mason McTavish, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson, Jack Quinn. These are the names that continue to get mentioned when discussing potential Calder Trophy candidates, and rightfully so. All of these players are incredible young talents and are expected to make significant impacts with their respective clubs in their rookie seasons. One player who is failing to get much discussion in this regard, however, is Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson.
Devils News & Notes: 23-Man Roster & Possible Line Combos
Yesterday was the NHL’s deadline for teams to release their initial 23-man rosters ahead of the start of the regular season, which begins today for some teams. For the New Jersey Devils, they kick things off on Thursday with a trip to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. There weren’t many surprises with the Devils’ initial 23-man setup, though there was one with a bit of a quirk. Let’s go over their roster and how they may line up when they take on the Flyers.
Lightning & Senators at 30: One Has Been More Successful
Starting with the San Jose Sharks in 1991, the NHL awarded franchises to seven cities during the 1990s. Among the first, were the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators, who both came into the league during the 1992-93 season. As expansion teams, the road to success and financial stability...
Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers
It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
Maple Leafs Face Tough Competition in Atlantic Division: Review
As the preseason winds to a close and we anxiously await the start of the regular season, we wanted to look at how the competition for the Toronto Maple Leafs stacks up in the Atlantic Division. Who is better and who is worse? Can we expect any of the bottom four teams to challenge the top four for a playoff spot?
The 2022-23 Maple Leafs, Better Built for Postseason Success
Will the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs be better or worse than last season’s team? More pressing is the question, can this team go further in the playoffs?. We recently posted a review of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ competition in the Atlantic Division and how each team stacked up entering the 2022-23 regular season. Now that we know what the final roster looks like for the Maple Leafs, we’ll review this season’s team to evaluate whether it’s better than last season’s.
Ducks 2022-23 Roundtable: MVP, Breakout Candidates & More
The Anaheim Ducks’ 2022-23 season kicks off in just a couple of days. With his first offseason as general manager now in the past, Pat Verbeek has been taking the necessary steps toward rebuilding his team into a contender. How will they fare this season? I was joined by fellow Ducks contributors Charlie Hiller and Corey LeBlanc to discuss a myriad of topics regarding the upcoming season.
Oilers’ Offseason Leading to Respect Throughout the Hockey World
This past offseason should be considered a success for Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland. He signed a number one goaltender in Jack Campbell, re-signed sniper Evander Kane and defenceman Brett Kulak, and even brought in some veteran help on the blue line with the addition of Ryan Murray. Arrows are pointing north in Edmonton, and deservedly so, and now pundits around the league are taking notice. Fans of the Oilers had to do a double take recently when ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski revealed that he believes the Oilers will win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. This isn’t a misprint or a sign that the world is coming to an end. Wyshynski, a noted critic of the Oilers in the past, believes they have shown enough improvement over the past few months to deserve consideration to win hockey’s holy grail this season.
3 Bruins to Watch for 2023 NHL Awards Contention
While the season may have not yet begun, it is never too early to start making some guesses as to what Boston Bruins players may end up in the running for the 2023 NHL Awards. The team has a number of players who could make a real run at some hardware when the 2022-23 season is all said and done.
Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More
The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Boeser Return, Stillman Trade & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After a disappointing start to the preseason that saw the Vancouver Canucks go...
