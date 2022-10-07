Digital Fax Solutions Alleviate Administrative Burden and Reduce Costs

Read full article on original website
AWS Distributes $14M to 90 Organizations Through Health Equity Initiative
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it has awarded $14 million in cloud services and technical expertise to help nearly 90 organizations around the world, ranging from startups and nonprofits to large enterprises, to address health equity challenges through the Health Equity Initiative. – AWS also introduced a new...
Edifecs Launches Solution to Automate Prior Authorization at the Point of Care
– The full automation of prior authorization at the point of care leads to improved member experiences, enhanced outcomes, ongoing compliance, and reduced administrative burden. Edifecs’ automated prior authorization solution integrates with electronic health records (EHR) and leverages artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and industry standards such as FHIR to instantly deliver authorization.
It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare
While the entire healthcare industry is inching toward giving people more autonomy to manage their care, we can’t seem to hand over the keys just yet. The latest KLAS data on patient preferences shows that most individuals interacting with the healthcare system want greater control, especially over their care visits. That’s because the capabilities patients value most—including appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and bill payments—aren’t always convenient (i.e., digital) or easy to self-manage.
Lyfegen Raises $8M for Value-Based Contracting for High-Cost Drugs
– Lyfegen, a global health tech SaaS company driving the world’s transition from volume to value-based healthcare for high-cost drugs raises $8M in Series A financing round led by aMoon, with additional participation from APEX Ventures and others. – Lyfegen’s value-based contracting software is used by healthcare payers and...
Scratch Financial Raises $35M for Patient Financing Solution
– Today Scratch Financial, an LA-based financial technology company connecting patients and. medical practices in the care now, pay later economy announced it has raised $35M in Series C funding led by Norwest Venture Partners. – Scratch, a business-to-business buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech company helps patients focus on what’s most important...
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
Capital Blue Cross Teams with Mark Cuban to Help Lower Prescription Costs
Capital Blue Cross will become the first health plan in the nation to collaborate with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to help bring high-quality, lower-cost prescription drugs to its members as well as the communities it serves. Cost Plus Drugs – launched earlier this year by its entrepreneurial...
Cost Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
Healthcare Data Lake: The Key to Operating a Data Informed Organization
Two decades ago, business priorities within a healthcare organization were largely driven by a select few executive visionaries. Today, the most successful healthcare organizations are using data to validate ideas and further refine them through advanced studies and predictive models. The data-informed healthcare organization has come of age through recent...
XpertDox Secures $1.5M to Automate Medical Coding Process
– Today, XpertDox, LLC., a Birmingham, AL-based revenue cycle company specializing in autonomous medical coding powered by artificial intelligence raises $1.5M from TN3, LLC, an Arizona based Private Equity Capital firm. – XpertDox’s XpertCoding solution harnesses the power of artificial intelligence in order to autonomously code medical claims faster, more...
Why Now is the Time to Double Down on Virtual Care
For an industry that traditionally embraces change at a glacial pace, the pandemic has been a wake-up call for healthcare. Once COVID-19 struck, the shift to video, telephone engagement and remote patient monitoring spiked seemingly overnight. This surging demand for virtual care resulted, in many cases, in increased provider efficiency,...
Epic Integrates with Milliman MedInsight for its Value-Based Performance Management Module
– Epic forms strategic partnership with Milliman MedInsight to offer advanced analytics to Epic customers. – As part of the strategic partnership, Milliman MedInsight will integrate with Epic’s new Value-Based Performance Management module. – Epic customers will be able to leverage the unparalleled expertise of two leading healthcare technology...
Report: The State and Science of Value-Based Care
– Providers believe 96% of payment is now value-based in some capacity, and 58% believe their EHR vendor won’t be able to support the data strategies required to thrive under value-based care, according to a new study conducted by Morning Consult and Innovaccer. – The 37-page national research study...
Top Job Stressors for Pharmacist and Prescribers, Exacerbated by Incomplete Patient Data
– Survey data released by Surescripts, a health information network, showed that two-thirds (65%) of specialty prescribers and almost three-quarters (73%) of specialty pharmacists agree that the leading cause of delays in getting patients started on their specialty medications is due to issues often caused by outdated processes and paperwork required for prior authorization.
HCA Makes Strategic Investment in Cardiac Monitoring Wearable VitalConnect
– VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, has just announced the completion of an investment funded by Health Insight Capital, the investment arm of HCA Healthcare Inc., (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. – The investment will go toward further...
Digital Health Adoption Reaches New Heights Among Physicians
– Physicians are increasingly seeing the advantages of digital health solutions since 2016 when the American Medical Association (AMA) first investigated the motivations, requirements, and uses of digital health technology among physicians. – New AMA digital health research released today shows increased rates of digital health adoption among physicians, provides...
How Health Systems Can Set A Robust Governance Strategy Over Clinical Taxonomy
Having a structured clinical taxonomy system in place is key to ensuring healthcare consumers are successfully finding care in the way they’re actually seeking it. The patient experience is enhanced when patients are able to find the right doctor and the right location for their individual health needs. By...
Kaufman Hall Acquires Claro Healthcare
– Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC (Kaufman Hall) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare management consulting firm Claro Healthcare. – Claro Healthcare is the leading clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle improvement platform, blending technology, professional services, and domain expertise to deliver significant return on investment to providers across financial, quality, and compliance metrics.
Intelerad Acquires Life Image to Expand Global Open Image Exchange Network
– Today, Intelerad, a global provider of enterprise medical imaging solutions, announced its acquisition of Life Image, one of the largest image exchange networks of curated clinical and imaging data. – The acquisition, which closely follows Intelerad’s recent deal with PenRad Technologies, Inc. and acquisition of cloud imaging leader Ambra...
Grow Therapy Raises $75M to Expand Insurance Coverage for Mental Healthcare Nationwide
– Behavioral health company, Grow Therapy secures $75 million in series B funding to expand insurance coverage including Medicare and Medicaid in all 50 states. – This round of funding was led by TCV, co-led by Transformation Capital, with support from existing backers SignalFire and SVB. Medicare/Medicaid Coverage Expansion. Specifically,...
