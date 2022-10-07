ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Free Flu, COVID-19 vaccines at drive-by clinic Saturday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJdME_0iQC0FKb00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Immunization Coalition in partnership with Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy will host a drive-thru flu shot and coronavirus vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the Holt Arena, 550 Memorial Drive.

The vaccines will be available at no cost, and insurance will be billed when applicable. ISU pharmacy students will be on hand to distribute the vaccines and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience from the comforts of your vehicle.

“Vaccines are a safe and effective way of keeping ourselves, our loved ones, and our community protected from disease,” said Karen Sharpnack, executive director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition. “We are proud to offer this no-cost option for families to get their flu shot or latest COVID booster in a safe environment and by trained professionals. Anyone living near or far is welcome to drive by!”

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone 12 years and older and the flu vaccine for those between 2-64 years old. For those 65 and older, the high-dose enhanced flu shot will also be available. Please wear a short-sleeved shirt if you plan to be immunized.

“We are proud to participate in an endeavor of this magnitude to immunize in the state of Idaho. Not only will so many receive a flu or COVID shot, which will aid in slowing the spread of disease in this particularly critical year, but students are also afforded the hands-on opportunities they need to become caring and competent pharmacists,” said Walter Fitzgerald, dean for the College of Pharmacy at Idaho State University.

The post Free Flu, COVID-19 vaccines at drive-by clinic Saturday appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

Related
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Health
eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Fitzgerald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Covid 19 Vaccine#Influenza#Linus Covid#General Health#Idaho State University#College Of Pharmacy#Han
eastidahonews.com

A plea for adoptions as local animal shelter is at capacity

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The Pocatello Animal Shelter and other shelters and rescues across the nation have had a large number of dogs and cats enter their facilities. The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at capacity for the last two months. Currently, the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks

Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
BLACKFOOT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant

POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy