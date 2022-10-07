ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

Multiple cars stolen, damaged during early-morning break-in at Moraine dealership

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcEgb_0iQC0Bnh00

MORAINE — Two cars were stolen and others were damaged during a break-in at a Moraine used car dealership discovered Friday morning, according to the business owner and initial reports.

>>PHOTOS: Cars stolen, damaged after break-in at car dealership in Moraine

Police were called to the Pinnacle Road Automotive dealership on Pinnacle Road near Soldiers Home West Carrollton Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday after the break-in was discovered by employees.

A man who identified himself as the business owner said two cars were stolen from the lot after the business was broken-into. A third car had a window broken and the stereo was ripped out of the dashboard.

>>1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Darke County

The building sustained damage as well, with at least one window broken and bars covering the window pried off the walls.

An estimated cost of the damage and stolen vehicles was not immediately available.

News Center 7 has emailed a Moraine police spokesperson for additional details on the investigation and we are awaiting a response. It was not known if investigators had identified any suspects or persons of interest.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft

KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd jut after midnight on Saturday. The registration for the vehicle...
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wayne Co. patrolman uninjured after being involved in crash with suspected impaired driver

WAYNE COUNTY — A patrolman with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is uninjured after being involved in a crash with a suspected impaired driver late Saturday night. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Patrolman TJ Brown was on routine patrol around 11:54 p.m. driving east bound on US 40 west of Salisbury Road. While east bound, Brown saw a west bound vehicle drive left of the centerline coming head on towards him.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moraine, OH
Moraine, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Used Cars#Shooting#Property Crime#Moraine Police#Cox Media Group
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua police investigating armed robbery

PIQUA — Piqua police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy on College Street on Friday evening. Deputy Chief Marty Grove said that officers responded to the report of a robbery in progress around 9 p.m. When officers arrived they were told that a...
PIQUA, OH
peakofohio.com

BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning

Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
131K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy