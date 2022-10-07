Multiple cars stolen, damaged during early-morning break-in at Moraine dealership

MORAINE — Two cars were stolen and others were damaged during a break-in at a Moraine used car dealership discovered Friday morning, according to the business owner and initial reports.

Police were called to the Pinnacle Road Automotive dealership on Pinnacle Road near Soldiers Home West Carrollton Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday after the break-in was discovered by employees.

A man who identified himself as the business owner said two cars were stolen from the lot after the business was broken-into. A third car had a window broken and the stereo was ripped out of the dashboard.

The building sustained damage as well, with at least one window broken and bars covering the window pried off the walls.

An estimated cost of the damage and stolen vehicles was not immediately available.

News Center 7 has emailed a Moraine police spokesperson for additional details on the investigation and we are awaiting a response. It was not known if investigators had identified any suspects or persons of interest.

