Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Car and Scooter Collide

2022-10-08@7:59pm–#Bridgeport CT– A scooter rider is injured in a collision with a car at Grand and James Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WTNH

Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
NBC Connecticut

Shooting in Hartford Leaves Man Critically Injured

A man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot Saturday afternoon in Hartford. This all happened around 3:25 in the area of 53 Nepaug Street. Officers had initially responded to the area after receiving a report that shots had been fired. Police found a man in...
