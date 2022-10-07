Read full article on original website
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
Nonprofit that helps people get housing holds fundraiser in Bridgeport
The head of a Bridgeport group fighting homelessness has thanked the public for making their annual fundraiser a big success.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opens in Hartford
(WTNH) – We want to mention a special moment in Hartford that happened a week and a half ago. The new Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opened in Hartford. Owned and operated by the Community Renewal Team. The new shelter is in a former hotel in Hartford’s...
Bridgeport church program sees 40% increase in homelessness over past 6 months
The head of a Bridgeport church that has a program designed to help people facing homelessness says the number of clients he's seeing is on the rise.
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Bridging the gap: Stamford community, police officers take part in ‘Unity Walk’
The Stamford community came together in a unique way Friday night at Scalzi Park in what the city called a Faith and Blue Unity Walk.
Register Citizen
Official: 2 adults, 2 children displaced after Hope Street fire in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire erupted on the first floor of a multi-unit apartment building on Friday afternoon, according to a city official. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at Hope Street in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport...
Nyack’s Famous Street Fair returns for 49th year
Sunday was the final day of the 49th annual Nyack Famous Street Fair.
Violent incident doesn’t derail Eastchester’s Columbus Day festivities
Eastchester went ahead with its festivities for its Columbus Day Sunday despite a violent incident that occurred on Saturday night.
East Tremont hair salon owner diagnosed with cancer credits community's support for her comeback
Sedonia Bonnie Croom was welcomed back after she endured treatment and support from all of her clients.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car and Scooter Collide
2022-10-08@7:59pm–#Bridgeport CT– A scooter rider is injured in a collision with a car at Grand and James Street.
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
Police: 9 people arrested, guns siezed from Bridgeport hookah lounge that was serving alcohol without license
Police say nine men were charged after an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a Bridgeport hookah lounge.
Eyewitness News
Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington. Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were...
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven woman's quest to honor city's first Black resident, Lucretia, nears reality
NEW HAVEN — Since Ann Garrett Robinson’s discovery of Lucretia’s story about 25 years ago, she made it her mission to create a corner to honor the woman believed to be the city’s first Black resident of record. Now, the finish line looks closer as her...
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say.
Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
Man accused of robbing bank in Oceanside
Police say Joseph Dahmen entered a TD Bank on Long Beach Road on Sunday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Shooting in Hartford Leaves Man Critically Injured
A man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot Saturday afternoon in Hartford. This all happened around 3:25 in the area of 53 Nepaug Street. Officers had initially responded to the area after receiving a report that shots had been fired. Police found a man in...
