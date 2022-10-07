Why do all the democrats lie...they never take accountability for anytning tbey do. biden caused this, he signed EOs that put us in this position and he can sign them to get us out of this mess...it's that simple. Why won't he do it???
Inslee plan is a disaster. soon illegal carbon tax/fee will double the states income per gallon with no benefits to the average Washington state tax payer
Biden Administration set to shut down the country .. 1st with Covid, Now Energy … read the tea leaves people it’s either revolt against this tyranny or go down with Venezuela and their migrants fleeing to a better life only to discover it’s the same here … third world order
Related
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
As Gas Prices Take an Upward Turn, Here's Where to Save in Washington at the Pump
Pierce County updates geographic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data through regional inventory project
Washington to Have the Highest State Minimum Wage in 2023
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change
Seattle gas prices continue to rise entering October
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
Who is the Richest Person in Washington State?
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington crews pick up 816 tons of highway litter
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
Leaders On The West Coast Sign New Climate Agreement
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington, West Coast Leaders Renew Pledge to Fight Climate Change
Letter: Be sure to thank a Democrat for that
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
Puget Sound Energy to increase natural gas rates 17 percent for residential customers
Washington’s Paid Family Leave Program Running Short On Cash
MyNorthwest
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 18