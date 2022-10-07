ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 18

justme
2d ago

Why do all the democrats lie...they never take accountability for anytning tbey do. biden caused this, he signed EOs that put us in this position and he can sign them to get us out of this mess...it's that simple. Why won't he do it???

Reply
11
Dave Smith
2d ago

Inslee plan is a disaster. soon illegal carbon tax/fee will double the states income per gallon with no benefits to the average Washington state tax payer

Reply(2)
9
G Luna
2d ago

Biden Administration set to shut down the country .. 1st with Covid, Now Energy … read the tea leaves people it’s either revolt against this tyranny or go down with Venezuela and their migrants fleeing to a better life only to discover it’s the same here … third world order

Reply
8
Related
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Suburban Times

Pierce County updates geographic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data through regional inventory project

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County’s participation in the Puget Sound Regional Emissions Analysis has provided the county with updated GHG emissions data for the baseline measurement year of 2015 and new data for 2019, which helps to gauge the County’s progress towards the Sustainability 2030 Plan goal of reducing emissions by 45%.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington to Have the Highest State Minimum Wage in 2023

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced on Sept. 30 that the state-wide minimum wage will increase in January 2023 to $15.74 an hour for employees 16 years old and older. This is an 8.66 percent, or $1.25, increase from the previous Washington minimum wage of $14.49 per hour. Employees 14 to 15 years old must be paid a minimum of 85% of the minimum wage, which comes out to $13.38 an hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Traffic
City
Lynnwood, WA
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Seattle gas prices continue to rise entering October

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the gas station, Seattle-area fuel prices have surged again. In fact, gas prices rose by 38 cents over the past week. Of course, the usual suspects are to blame: Refinery issues, tightening supply, and increasing demand. None of that knowledge will help you at the pump.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Big Country News

Washington crews pick up 816 tons of highway litter

WASHINGTON - We live in a uniquely beautiful state filled with diverse landscapes that are teeming with a seemingly endless variety of plants and animals. And, few sights are more disheartening than seeing litter scattered along roadsides. According to research, 75% of Washingtonians never litter. However, early data from our 2022 statewide litter study show there are still more than 24,000 pieces of litter per mile on urban interstate highways and nearly 31,000 pieces of litter per acre on urban interchanges!
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Leaders On The West Coast Sign New Climate Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and California Governor Gavin Newsom met with British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco today to sign a new climate agreement. Called the Pacific Coast Collaborative Statement of Cooperation, the agreement calls on the region to...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Automobile#Infrastructure#Ferries#The Oval Office
Chronicle

Washington, West Coast Leaders Renew Pledge to Fight Climate Change

Gov. Jay Inslee joined other Pacific Coast leaders in San Francisco on Thursday to collectively reaffirm their commitment to the fight against climate change. The West Coast, they said, with its progressive policies and abundance of hydropower, is positioned to spearhead the country's first zero-carbon economy through the popularization of electric vehicles and the implementation of forthcoming carbon markets.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Be sure to thank a Democrat for that

To the editor — I was reminded yesterday, last year the Washington Legislature passed an increase to the gas tax of 21 cents a gallon. Additionally, they passed a carbon tax of 25 cents a gallon. So, when the price of a gallon of gas increases 46 cents next...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy