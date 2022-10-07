Tamaqua police charged Michelle Rex, 47, of Lansford, with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an expired registration following a traffic stop on Sept. 29. According to police, an officer was on patrol on East Broad Street and when he ran the registration for Rex’s vehicle. he found that it was expired. After stopping the vehicle, Rex gave permission for officers to search it. Inside, police said they found a device commonly used to smoke marijuana along with a small amount of the substance.

