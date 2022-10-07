Read full article on original website
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
A Russian oil price cap would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, analyst says; 'the rules of the game are changing'
Efforts to cap Russian oil prices would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, according to an oil analyst. A scheme that tilts pricing power to the US and Europe "shifts the unspoken red lines," tweeted Karim Fawaz, director for energy advisory at S&P Global. "The...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Joe Biden has hampered domestic energy industry while pleading for more foreign oil
President Biden has waged a war on fossil fuels, hampering domestic production even as he has turned to foreign dictators in Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for more oil.
White House: All options are 'on the table' for countering OPEC+ cuts
The White House's National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Thursday that the Biden administration is weighing options to extend drops in domestic gas prices, even in light of the recently announced daily production cuts by OPEC+.
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
White House pushes clean energy, says US must reduce reliance on foreign oil in wake of OPEC+ decision
The White House is hoping transitions to clean energy and continued dips into the strategic oil reserves will help offset OPEC's decision to cut back oil production.
Critchlow: “OPEC is playing with fire” following cut in production targets
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
Energy & Environment — Schumer eyes ‘NOPEC’ bill after oil cuts
OPEC’s production cuts are both renewing interest in a bill that would make the cartel’s oil companies subject to lawsuits and prompting calls to reevaluate the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Meanwhile, President Biden is expected to designate a new national monument in Colorado next week. This is Overnight Energy &...
Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration.
Goldman Sachs raises crude oil forecast to $110 a barrel after OPEC+ announces supply cuts
The bank upped its oil price target from $100 a barrel in a recent research note titled 'OPEC+ takes on the west'. The oil cartel said Wednesday that it would slash crude production in a bid to drive prices up. The US could ease oil price pressures by releasing extra...
Business organizations urge Biden administration to boost domestic energy production
(The Center Square) — Business leaders across the country have joined together to call on the Biden administration to boost domestic energy production and to abandon a proposal to ban new offshore lease sales. More than 200 local chambers of commerce in 47 states and 14 national associations penned...
Yellen calls OPEC oil production cut 'unhelpful and unwise' amid Ukraine war frustrations
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday called the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production "unhelpful and unwise" amid frustrations that other countries are not doing enough to help Ukraine. Known as OPEC+, the group announced plans...
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser El-Erian Believes Core Inflation ‘Is Still Going Up'
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian said he predicts headline inflation "will probably come down to about 8%," but that core inflation "is still going up." El-Erian said an increase in core inflation means "we still have an inflation issue." Ahead of the release of the latest consumer price index...
OPEC was always going to mess with oil prices. Was Biden’s team naive?
On Wednesday, the energy price-fixing cartel OPEC+ announced that it was making a major reduction in oil production. That will end up meaning less oil on the market, and an increase in the price of gasoline for consumers worldwide, at a time of high inflation and recession fears. It is a net positive, though, for the two countries that produce the most oil in OPEC+ — Russia and Saudi Arabia.
