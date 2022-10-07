Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
‘The Month of Unprecedented Deals' — From Amazon to Target, Here's What You Need to Know About the Early Holiday Sales Going on Now
Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale" kicks off Oct. 11. But the best deals may not be exclusive to Amazon; other retailers are launching their own holiday sales this month, as well. Here's a look at what's happening now. Amazon's two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" starts soon, spurring a number of...
Holiday Shopping Tips That’ll Save You Money This Season
The holidays can get pricey, between the presents, the parties, and the travel (if that’s your thing). And whether you have two people on your list or 20, gift-giving is perhaps the most expensive task of all—securing thoughtful, useful presents for your people can put a serious dent in your savings. Fortunately, you can cut back on your grand total without looking like you cut back. Try four of our top tips for saving money on your holiday shopping (hint: it starts by shopping at the right place, like wallet-friendly Nordstrom Rack, which has nicely-priced prezzies for every special person...
Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know
Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon
Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
Inflation means you may actually get more expensive Christmas presents this year—just don’t expect many from friends or coworkers
Concerns over inflation and supply-chain issues are influencing spending intentions this Christmas.
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Hiring for holidays: Amazon to hire 150,000 workers this season
Amazon has announced it is looking to hire 150,000 workers for the holiday season. The jobs will be full-time, part-time and seasonal positions at the company’s warehouses, The Associated Press reported. The number of new hires is the same as had been projected for 2021. The company will pay...
30 Biggest Dos and Don’ts When Buying a Car
Buying a new car is stressful no matter how many times you've done it before. From figuring out your budget to finding the right car to wrapping up all the paperwork, there's so much involved. And...
salestechstar.com
Budgeting, Apps and Coupons: New Klarna Holiday Report Shows Big Behavior Changes
More than 2 in 3 (68%) of shoppers plan to spend more or the same on holiday shopping this year compared to last year, according to a new holiday report from Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards. About 1 in 4 (24%) of shoppers have tightened their budgets and plan to spend less. Moreover, while 1 in 3 (31%) plan to spend more this holiday season, consumers of all ages are also prioritizing deals, discounts, and apps, signaling an even bigger emphasis on smart and savvy shopping habits.
foodgressing.com
Target Deal Days 2022 Kick Off Holiday Savings
Target Deal Days 2022 is happening October 6 – 8 and features over half a million holiday gifting deals across the latest toys, electronics and video games, big savings in beauty, food and beverage and everyday essentials, and new offerings from top national and only-at-Target brands. Target is stocked...
