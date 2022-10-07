Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'

Read full article on original website
Related
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap
Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
ValueWalk
Heart Aerospace CEO And United Airlines Ventures President On Electric Airplanes
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Heart Aerospace Chairman, CEO & Founder Anders Forslund and United Airlines Ventures President Mike Leskinen at CNBC’s ESG Impact conference, which took place today, Thursday, October 6th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/esg-impact-events/. Get The Full...
RELATED PEOPLE
Over Half of Americans Distrust Current Supreme Court, New Survey Reveals
A new Annenberg Public Policy Center survey shows that over half of Americans find the current Supreme Court unacceptable. The responses to the August survey, which polled 1,113 people, suggest that 53 percent of U.S. adults disapprove of how the court handles its job. “Whether the perceptions registered in our survey are justified or not, they are worrisome,” said Annenberg Public Policy Center Director Kathleen Hall Jamieson. “For the court to play its role in our system of government, it is important that it be perceived to be an independent branch that impartially and fairly bases its decisions on the Constitution, the law, and the facts of the case.” The survey also found a major rift between what Americans value in Supreme Court judges, like “fairness and impartiality,” and the actual behavior of the current justices. These results come just a few months after the Court controversially overturned Roe vs. Wade.Read it at Annenberg Public Policy Center
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
The companies combining profit and purpose on Fortune’s Change the World list
If a company can generate revenue and produce creative solutions to solve societal problems, it can have a lasting impact. This morning, Fortune’s annual Change the World list honors companies—from global corporations to startups (some with less than $1 billion in revenue)—meeting this challenge. “The endemic planetary problems that Change the World companies are taking on—climate change, public health crises, gender, and racial inequities, and lack of economic opportunity—require the strengths of big and small companies alike,” Fortune‘s Executive Features Editor Matt Heimer writes in the October/November issue of Fortune magazine.
NBC Connecticut
Nobel Economics Prize Awarded to U.S.-Based Economists Including Bernanke for Work on Financial Crises
Bernanke was chairman of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014 and is now at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. Diamond is a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Dybvig is a professor at the Olin Business School of Washington University in St. Louis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How do we actually create transformative change to reach gender equality?
The United Nations recently convened the Transforming Education Summit at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York. COVID-19 set us back tremendously from development goals and education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet for so many of the challenges we face today. The summit spotlighted the urgency to act fast to transform education, calling for political ambition, actions and solutions to do so.
FoodTech Investments Help Streamline Africa’s Agriculture Trade, Connect Fragmented Supply Chains
Africa’s startup ecosystem raised nearly $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding last year, twice as much as in 2020. For Zekarias Amsalu, founder and CEO at investment advisory firm IBEX Frontier, that growing attractiveness can be attributed to an awakening in the international investor community as to the significant return on investment doing business on the African continent has to offer.
NBC Connecticut
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
NBC Connecticut
Long-Term Unemployment Dips by Another 70,000 People. Here's What That Means for Job Seekers
Long-term unemployment declined by 70,000 last month to about 1.1 million people, according to the September jobs report issued Friday. The long-term unemployed account for 18.5% of all jobless individuals, down sharply from the pandemic-era peak over 43% in March 2021. The labor market is cooling a bit but remains...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Hispanic Unemployment Rate Falls Sharply in September, But Fewer Workers Join Labor Force
The unemployment rate among Hispanic workers dropped sharply in September, but declining labor force participation indicated fewer eligible adults found employment or searched for work. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.5% in August. Labor force participation dipped to 66.1% from 66.8% in August. The unemployment rate among Hispanic...
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
NBC Connecticut
These 11 Colleges Have Some of the Wealthiest Alumni in the U.S.
In September, Forbes released its annual "Forbes 400" list, which ranked the wealthiest people in the U.S. And Forbes found that being rich isn't the only thing people like Elon Musk, Larry page and Abigail Johnson have in common: many of them graduated from just a handful of schools. According...
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
agupdate.com
Renewable diesel, aviation the focus for biofuels industry
As the summer driving season comes to a close, demand for gasoline and other fuels has gone through significant ebbs and flows. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has thrown the supply and demand picture into significant volatility. The higher summer gas prices had many consumers looking for other options at the pump this year, outside of the typical E10 blend. E15 and E85 are often discussed when looking for more cost-effective options.
NBC Connecticut
Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy
Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Only three companies out of 20 have published objectives for employee mental health management, a study from British charity investment manager CCLA revealed on Monday, despite "clear evidence" that such targets can save money.
Comments / 0