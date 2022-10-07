ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'

By Morgan Smith,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly

Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
AGRICULTURE
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap

Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
TheDailyBeast

Over Half of Americans Distrust Current Supreme Court, New Survey Reveals

A new Annenberg Public Policy Center survey shows that over half of Americans find the current Supreme Court unacceptable. The responses to the August survey, which polled 1,113 people, suggest that 53 percent of U.S. adults disapprove of how the court handles its job. “Whether the perceptions registered in our survey are justified or not, they are worrisome,” said Annenberg Public Policy Center Director Kathleen Hall Jamieson. “For the court to play its role in our system of government, it is important that it be perceived to be an independent branch that impartially and fairly bases its decisions on the Constitution, the law, and the facts of the case.” The survey also found a major rift between what Americans value in Supreme Court judges, like “fairness and impartiality,” and the actual behavior of the current justices. These results come just a few months after the Court controversially overturned Roe vs. Wade.Read it at Annenberg Public Policy Center
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

The companies combining profit and purpose on Fortune’s Change the World list

If a company can generate revenue and produce creative solutions to solve societal problems, it can have a lasting impact. This morning, Fortune’s annual Change the World list honors companies—from global corporations to startups (some with less than $1 billion in revenue)—meeting this challenge. “The endemic planetary problems that Change the World companies are taking on—climate change, public health crises, gender, and racial inequities, and lack of economic opportunity—require the strengths of big and small companies alike,” Fortune‘s Executive Features Editor Matt Heimer writes in the October/November issue of Fortune magazine.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Equity#Gates Foundation#Gender Equality#Linus Business#Linus Company Microsoft#Pivotal Ventures#French Gates
The Hill

How do we actually create transformative change to reach gender equality?

The United Nations recently convened the Transforming Education Summit at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York. COVID-19 set us back tremendously from development goals and education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet for so many of the challenges we face today. The summit spotlighted the urgency to act fast to transform education, calling for political ambition, actions and solutions to do so.
SOCIETY
PYMNTS

FoodTech Investments Help Streamline Africa’s Agriculture Trade, Connect Fragmented Supply Chains

Africa’s startup ecosystem raised nearly $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding last year, twice as much as in 2020. For Zekarias Amsalu, founder and CEO at investment advisory firm IBEX Frontier, that growing attractiveness can be attributed to an awakening in the international investor community as to the significant return on investment doing business on the African continent has to offer.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NBC Connecticut

Hispanic Unemployment Rate Falls Sharply in September, But Fewer Workers Join Labor Force

The unemployment rate among Hispanic workers dropped sharply in September, but declining labor force participation indicated fewer eligible adults found employment or searched for work. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.5% in August. Labor force participation dipped to 66.1% from 66.8% in August. The unemployment rate among Hispanic...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

These 11 Colleges Have Some of the Wealthiest Alumni in the U.S.

In September, Forbes released its annual "Forbes 400" list, which ranked the wealthiest people in the U.S. And Forbes found that being rich isn't the only thing people like Elon Musk, Larry page and Abigail Johnson have in common: many of them graduated from just a handful of schools. According...
COLLEGES
getnews.info

FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR

FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions

Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
ECONOMY
agupdate.com

Renewable diesel, aviation the focus for biofuels industry

As the summer driving season comes to a close, demand for gasoline and other fuels has gone through significant ebbs and flows. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has thrown the supply and demand picture into significant volatility. The higher summer gas prices had many consumers looking for other options at the pump this year, outside of the typical E10 blend. E15 and E85 are often discussed when looking for more cost-effective options.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy

Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy