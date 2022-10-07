Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
Kellyanne Conway: We were net exporters of natural gas and oil for the first time in US history
Kellyanne Conway discusses how the Biden administration drained U.S. petroleum reserves and failed to get OPEC to produce more oil on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
MSNBC
OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
Washington Examiner
Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil
Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
A Russian oil price cap would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, analyst says; 'the rules of the game are changing'
Efforts to cap Russian oil prices would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, according to an oil analyst. A scheme that tilts pricing power to the US and Europe "shifts the unspoken red lines," tweeted Karim Fawaz, director for energy advisory at S&P Global. "The...
U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Democratic duo proposes banning arms to Saudi Arabia over OPEC cuts
A pair of Democratic lawmakers is proposing the U.S. halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia in response to oil production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) penned an op-ed in Politico Sunday calling on Congress to cut...
House Democrats want to reduce Middle East troops after OPEC cut
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- There's no reason to continue offering military support to Middle East oil giants such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after their decision to trim oil production, U.S. Democrats said. Despite pleas from U.S. President Joe Biden to do more to keep inflation in...
Biden's 'dangerous' disregard of American energy making US 'wholly reliant' on China: Michael Shellenberger
Environmental Progress founder Michael Schellenberger warns Biden's growing reliance on foreign oil is dangerous for U.S. security on "America's Newsroom."
Russia applauds OPEC+ for its huge oil output cut, reportedly saying it will counter the 'mayhem' the US has created in the market
Russia hailed OPEC+ for its "thoughtful" decision to slash oil production targets, per media reports Sunday. The move will balance the "mayhem" created by the US in energy markets, a Kremlin spokesman said. With midterm elections ahead, the White House slammed OPEC+ for "aligning" with Moscow on the oil market.
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
Energy & Environment — Schumer eyes ‘NOPEC’ bill after oil cuts
OPEC’s production cuts are both renewing interest in a bill that would make the cartel’s oil companies subject to lawsuits and prompting calls to reevaluate the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Meanwhile, President Biden is expected to designate a new national monument in Colorado next week. This is Overnight Energy &...
Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration.
Biden administration imposes limits on semiconductor exports to China
The Biden administration on Friday announced new export restrictions aimed at hobbling China's ability to make advanced semiconductors, escalating the technological conflict between the world's two biggest economies. Why it matters: The move is expected to reshape the interplay between American and foreign chipmakers, potentially undermining China while also heightening...
NBC Los Angeles
Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Grew in ‘Tremendously Difficult' Times: Minister
Growth in Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific has outpaced that of its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met...
Biden says Opec+ production cut ‘shows there are problems’ with US-Saudi relationship
President Joe Biden on Thursday said the decision by Opec+ to cut oil production was a disappointing sign of problems in the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia after the petroleum cartel sided with Russia by announcing a reduction in pumping ahead of the US midterm elections.Mr Biden also said he does not regret his recent trip to the kingdom, during which he had a now-infamous fist bump greeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, because his visit there was not solely about convincing the de facto Saudi leader to help bring down oil prices that have...
Biden admin looks to scale down Venezuela sanctions, allow more pumping of oil rated among world's dirtiest
President Biden is reportedly in talks with Venezuela to ease sanctions against the authoritarian regime and allow Chevron to resume its operations in the country.
NBC Los Angeles
Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China
BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
Multiple Missile Strikes in Central Kyiv and Other Cities; Putin Claims Responsibility, Vows ‘Harsh Response' to ‘Terrorist Acts'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Multiple missiles hit the center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv Monday, with reports of at least 10 dead and 60 injured, according to the city's emergency services. Several other cities in the country's south and west were also hit by Russian missile strikes. The full number of casualties is not yet clear.
