Energy Industry

MSNBC

OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
Washington Examiner

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
POTUS
Axios

Biden administration imposes limits on semiconductor exports to China

The Biden administration on Friday announced new export restrictions aimed at hobbling China's ability to make advanced semiconductors, escalating the technological conflict between the world's two biggest economies. Why it matters: The move is expected to reshape the interplay between American and foreign chipmakers, potentially undermining China while also heightening...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Los Angeles

Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Grew in ‘Tremendously Difficult' Times: Minister

Growth in Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific has outpaced that of its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Biden says Opec+ production cut ‘shows there are problems’ with US-Saudi relationship

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the decision by Opec+ to cut oil production was a disappointing sign of problems in the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia after the petroleum cartel sided with Russia by announcing a reduction in pumping ahead of the US midterm elections.Mr Biden also said he does not regret his recent trip to the kingdom, during which he had a now-infamous fist bump greeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, because his visit there was not solely about convincing the de facto Saudi leader to help bring down oil prices that have...
POTUS
NBC Los Angeles

Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China

BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Multiple Missile Strikes in Central Kyiv and Other Cities; Putin Claims Responsibility, Vows ‘Harsh Response' to ‘Terrorist Acts'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Multiple missiles hit the center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv Monday, with reports of at least 10 dead and 60 injured, according to the city's emergency services. Several other cities in the country's south and west were also hit by Russian missile strikes. The full number of casualties is not yet clear.
POLITICS

