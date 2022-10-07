Kyle Pitts Ruled Out Sunday for Falcons-Buccaneers Game

The second-year tight end will miss Sunday’s game with a lingering hamstring injury.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game against the division rival Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Friday.

Pitts did not practice all week for the Falcons, and is the latest offensive weapon to be ruled out for the game against Tampa after running back Cordarrelle Patterson was put on injured reserve for his knee earlier this week. Pitts has not been put on injured reserve to date, so it’s likely that Atlanta does not see this as a long-term issue for their star tight end.

Pitts has had a relatively quiet second season with Atlanta after a 68 catch, 1,026-yard season in 2021. Through four games this season with the Falcons, Pitts has caught just 10 passes for 150 yards and no touchdowns.

Atlanta’s offense has been a work in progress after the franchise traded away longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts in the offseason. The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota in free agency to a two-year deal and he has started all four games for Atlanta this season.

