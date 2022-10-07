ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kyle Pitts Ruled Out Sunday for Falcons-Buccaneers Game

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzGaw_0iQBz9cp00

The second-year tight end will miss Sunday’s game with a lingering hamstring injury.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game against the division rival Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Friday.

Pitts did not practice all week for the Falcons, and is the latest offensive weapon to be ruled out for the game against Tampa after running back Cordarrelle Patterson was put on injured reserve for his knee earlier this week. Pitts has not been put on injured reserve to date, so it’s likely that Atlanta does not see this as a long-term issue for their star tight end.

Pitts has had a relatively quiet second season with Atlanta after a 68 catch, 1,026-yard season in 2021. Through four games this season with the Falcons, Pitts has caught just 10 passes for 150 yards and no touchdowns.

Atlanta’s offense has been a work in progress after the franchise traded away longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts in the offseason. The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota in free agency to a two-year deal and he has started all four games for Atlanta this season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Atlanta Falcons coverage, go to Falcon Report .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Marcus Mariota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Giants#Falcon Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

102K+
Followers
40K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy