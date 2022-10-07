ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Planning Commission meeting interrupted by protestors upset about removal of homeless encampment

By Paul Hodowanic, Lindsey Peterson
 3 days ago

“This is an intentional endangerment of people who are facing a cold winter.”

That is Dave Bicking who was one of several dozen Minneapolis residents who interrupted a Planning Commission meeting Thursday evening, causing the meeting to adjourn.

The advocates bemoaned the city's lack of respect for its homeless population and cruelty for forcefully moving them out without warning and without assistance.

Earlier Thursday morning, several residents claimed the Minneapolis Police Department was responsible for removing another homeless encampment near Glenwood Avenue on the west side of downtown. Social media reports claimed it was done with violence and without allowing anyone to help the homeless population evacuate the area. The group of around 30 people was move because of a new housing development going up nearby.

Three people were also arrested.

The area which is a vacant, city-owned lot, has seen various encampments over the last few years. Hennepin County had assisted some of the occupants and found them temporary housing which brought the population down to the 30 that were evicted on Thursday.

There had been other conflicts between occupants and police including in March of last year.

The new development will create houseing for renters earning below 30% and up to 60% of area median income, including some reserved for people experiencing homelessness, according to the Star Tribune .

Michelle Gross is the president of Communities United Against Police Brutality and she says they are outraged by the way the city has handled homeless people.

“They couldn't wait to find an excuse to run those people out of there, and that is outrageous to us,” says Gross.

Gross says they'll continue to interrupt meetings until the city takes them seriously. She adds that the city’s new Commissioner of Community Safety, Cedric Alexander, has not responded to repeated requests to talk about the issue.

Comments / 17

PjD2023
2d ago

They all know that lot was not meant for permanent camping. These illegal squatters had plenty of notice when they turned down multiple offers to help to change their living situation. It is their own fault that they have blinders on and did not see this coming. Get yourselves together, it's going to be a very long, cold Winter.

Reply(2)
8
Concerned@
2d ago

Close all homeless camps, until we let the homeless knows that camping is not tolerated they will have no choice but to seek a permanent solution rather than just be addicted to drugs and alcohol and a menace to polite society

Reply
4
Tom Barrett
2d ago

michelle gross go cry someplace else. I don't want to see hear live by or be involved in any manner shape or form of these illegal encamppants that are full of drugs, drug sales, fires, sexual assaults, assaults, theft, stolen goods etc. put them in ur backyard

Reply(1)
3
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
