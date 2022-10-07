Read full article on original website
Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout
The 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival came to an end Sunday evening. While numbers were still being tallied for Sunday’s crowds, festival organizers said they had a record turnout Saturday.
Virginia Beach ladies compete in "Miss Amazing" pageant
Saturday night, some truly amazing young ladies took the stage in Virginia Beach. The "Miss Amazing" pageant was held at Spring Branch Church.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
VB History Museum hosts lecture on “Witch of Pungo” Oct. 13
The event is being held on Thursday, October 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lynnhaven Colonial Education Center, located at 4409 Wishart Road.
Free drive-in movie showing at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bennett’s Creek Park will be hosting a drive-in movie showing. They will be playing the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is PG. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.
Norfolk Botanical Garden hosts annual fall bulb sale
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia gardeners know this -- when you're tempted to start digging sweaters out of the depths of your closet, it's about time to start thinking about spring flowers, too. Fall is the best time to plant many bulb-based blooms. If you've ever visited the Norfolk Botanical...
WAVY News 10
Pansy Party
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Garden Guru, Mike Westphal, from McDonald Garden Center shares tips on creating beautiful Fall flower gardens with bold colorful combinations. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 7-9
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our fifth week of the season. Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork, Nansemond River vs. Lakeland and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the viewer above.
Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day City Closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
Below is a look at how our local cities are impacted.
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
Community mourns loss of flight instructor
News 3 is learning more about a Viktoria Ljungman, the Hampton University graduate with a bright future who died in a plane crash Thursday.
2 men hurt in shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Glendale Road, near Victoria Boulevard and Hampton Roads Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located two...
Police find missing teen, thank people who looked for him
SUFFOLK, Va. — 10/10 UPDATE: The police department found Tony safely, and sent out a "thank you" to everyone who helped look for him. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Suffolk are looking for a missing teen they believe may be endangered, and are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Historic Norfolk church continues to offer peace in times of turmoil
For 142 years, Shiloh Baptist Church has stood strong during the Lynching Era, Jim Crow's segregated south, and now a pandemic that has killed one million Americans. Dr. Keith Ivan Jones has served as pastor since 2008.
Firefighters respond to residential fire on Gordon Court in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Gordon Court.
Teen injured in Sunday afternoon shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
Hampton Police are looking for answers after a teen was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton.
