Does Blink 182’s World Tour Run Through Lubbock?
No. They aren't coming back to Lubbock, but they will be in Texas and I'm super stoked. Blink 182 is one of my favorite bands of all time, if not my favorite, and I missed the show when they came to Lubbock a few years ago. But, let's be honest,...
5 Fun Fall Festivities That Are Only a Short Drive From Lubbock
Feel like skipping town for some fall fun? There are some upcoming events that you can enjoy with your family that are only a short drive from Lubbock. If you love a good pumpkin patch, hot apple cider, and some Halloween fun, you might like to take a short drive to one of these events.
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
A Pizza Italy Is Back in Lubbock: Papa V Pizza Sets Grand Opening
Have you been craving some authentic Italian food? Now you can get it right here in the Hub City. Mr. Italy himself is back in Lubbock. We all know Jerry, and he's ready to serve the community again. Jerry named the restaurant Papa V's Pizza after his dad; the V is for Vincenzo.
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
Why Did a Lubbock Police Officer Tape a Sip of Milk to Someone’s Door?
Why did Lubbock police tape a sip of milk to a door? No, seriously, I'm asking you. I came across this incredibly strange and hilarious story while enjoying my morning coffee, which, to be honest, could have used just a sip of milk. I am SO confused. This morning I...
Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?
After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
Halloween on a Weeknight: When Are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?
Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, sparking debate about what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
Here’s My Annual Plea for Waffle House to Open a Location in Lubbock
I'm pretty sure I've cried and whined about Waffle House not having a Lubbock location for as long as I can remember, but I'm not stopping until someone gives me an absolute 'no' or a good reason why we don't have that greasy deliciousness right here in the Hub City.
KCBD
Family Fall Fest to provide free resources and fun for area families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with Amerigroup, and several other agencies, will be holding a Family Fall Fest on Friday, October 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center, located at 1505 34th Street. Participating agencies will have booths or vehicles...
University Daily
Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech
The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
everythinglubbock.com
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
KCBD
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
Joyland owners ‘find a buyer,’ auction canceled
“David & Kristi Dean have been fortunate enough to find a buyer for Joyland Park in Lubbock, Texas, and thus the auction has been canceled,” the auction company’s website said.
Hate Flooding? Fill Out This Survey Now for the City of Lubbock
In Lubbock, one thing we all know and hate is flooding. It happens everywhere. Well, if you have been wanting to chance to fix it or speak your mind, here's your chance. The City of Lubbock wants your opinion on the flooding in Lubbock. The city is opening a survey...
Lubbock-Area Sonic Locations Now Charging A ‘Facilities ADJ’ Fee, Here’s Why
A KFYO listener texted the show on Monday asking about a new fee that they started noticing on their receipts from Lubbock-area Sonic locations. The fee shows up whether you order on the Sonic app or if you drive up and order. Either way, Sonic in Lubbock is now charging you a new fee when you place an order.
fox34.com
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
Watch Out for This Crazy Stuff In Your Kid’s Halloween Candy in Lubbock
Halloween is right around the corner, and there has been a ton of chatter online about checking your child's candy for razor blades and drugs and all that stuff. I don't really buy into those crazy rumors. It seems pretty tedious to go through a whole bag of mini Snickers just to shove a needle into each one. Who has time for that? And I know for a fact that drugs are expensive. Giving them away for free is pretty bad business practice.
