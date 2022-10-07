Read full article on original website
Cannabis Share Prices Surge On Biden's Pardon For Weed Possession, Analyst's Insight On This Stock
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions, cannabis stock prices soared. In addition, the president urged the Department of Justice and the Health & Human Services Dept. to review marijuana’s status under federal law. Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $17.73 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 95.8K, which is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
During Monday's trading, 528 companies set new 52-week lows. Microsoft MSFT was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Mobilicom MOB is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. iBio IBIO's stock fell the most, as...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why Ford Stock Is Falling Today
Ford Motor Co F shares are trading lower Monday morning following bearish analyst coverage from UBS. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded Ford from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $10, citing demand concerns in the face of a potential recession. Hummel believes Ford's European business...
Amidst Turmoil In Semiconductor Chip Space, Analyst Picks 3 Stocks That Can Survive The Storm
Mizuho hosted its quarterly handset industry call for checks on the state of the global handset supply chain amidst escalating geopolitical risks and deteriorating macro conditions. Analyst Vijay Rakesh listed his key takeaways. Handset component inventory was more than two times standard as distribution channels remain stressed. China's demand was...
Wells Fargo Favors KLA, ASML In Semiconductor Capital Equipment; Expects Another Tough Earnings Cycle Before Bottom
Investor discussions and meetings over the past few weeks left Wells Fargo to consider sentiment as nearing the point of 'Bad is Good,' 'Worse is Better,' with investors looking for confirmation of a down WFE year in C2023 and a sell-side estimate reset. Analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained KLA Corp KLAC...
What's Going On With AMD Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 1.41% to $57.61 Monday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large are trading lower after the US placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. AMD shares are possibly also trading lower on continued volatility after...
Why Applied DNA Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 65%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares jumped 64.5% to $2.03 after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures. Immunic, Inc. IMUX surged 43.5% to $5.70 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp....
Where Abbott Laboratories Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $100.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Warren Buffett Is Holding These 2 High Yielders; Why The 'Oracle Of Omaha' Chose The Pair
Warren Buffett, the ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ has achieved average annual returns of 20% since the beginning of 1965. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) is one of the most famed hedge funds on Wall Street, as the fund seeks to invest in companies with strong fundamentals that appear to be undervalued.
TOP Ships, Weber And 3 More Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar This Week
TOP Ships ranks as the top short squeeze candidate from Fintel for the week. Weber rejoins the top five after several weeks of ranking among the top 20 candidates. Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move.
Alphatec Holdings, Immatics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gained in today’s session. Immunic, Inc. IMUX jumped 43.5% to $5.70 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing. HCI Group, Inc. HCI surged 14%...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Why Innovative Eyewear Stock Is Nosediving Today
Shares of low-float stock Innovative Eyewear Inc LUCY are trading lower by 22.43% to $2.04 Monday morning, potentially on profit-taking after the stock surged last Friday on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation last Thursday. What Happened?. In the presentation, the company highlighted how it has 44...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Short Volatility Alert: Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.
On Friday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. TMX experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.50% to $38.63. The overall sentiment for TMX has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Axonics Risk/Reward Ratio Is Less Favorable, Analyst Says While Downgrading Stock
Needham downgraded Axonics Inc AXNX from Buy to Hold. The analyst said urologist survey responses suggest the company may have difficulty driving the upside to the consensus 2023 revenue estimate. AXNX looks likely to gain market share, with respondents expecting AXNX SNM devices to increase from 37.4% of their procedures...
