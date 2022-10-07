ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $17.73 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 95.8K, which is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's trading, 528 companies set new 52-week lows. Microsoft MSFT was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Mobilicom MOB is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. iBio IBIO's stock fell the most, as...
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Why Ford Stock Is Falling Today

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading lower Monday morning following bearish analyst coverage from UBS. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded Ford from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $10, citing demand concerns in the face of a potential recession. Hummel believes Ford's European business...
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 1.41% to $57.61 Monday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large are trading lower after the US placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. AMD shares are possibly also trading lower on continued volatility after...
Benzinga

Why Applied DNA Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 65%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares jumped 64.5% to $2.03 after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures. Immunic, Inc. IMUX surged 43.5% to $5.70 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp....
Benzinga

Where Abbott Laboratories Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $100.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Benzinga

Why Innovative Eyewear Stock Is Nosediving Today

Shares of low-float stock Innovative Eyewear Inc LUCY are trading lower by 22.43% to $2.04 Monday morning, potentially on profit-taking after the stock surged last Friday on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation last Thursday. What Happened?. In the presentation, the company highlighted how it has 44...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

On Friday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. TMX experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.50% to $38.63. The overall sentiment for TMX has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Benzinga

