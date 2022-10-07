Holden Natural Drainage Systems Project

Example of a natural drainage system project a few years after installation

Project Description

Improving creek water quality, reducing drainage issues, providing traffic calming, and improving pedestrian safety

More than 12 million pounds of pollution are carried into our water bodies through stormwater runoff each year. Stormwater that falls on the roofs, streets, and parking lots in your neighborhood can pick up harmful pollutants before entering Longfellow Creek, which flows into Puget Sound. The pollutants can harm fish, wildlife, and our ecosystems. The Holden Natural Drainage Systems (NDS) Project plans to build natural drainage systems, also known as roadside rain gardens or bioretention, on SW Holden Street between 16th and 17th Avenue SW and half-block on the east side of 17th Ave SW. The NDS will capture and treat stormwater runoff before it reaches Longfellow Creek and the Puget Sound.

We understand that traffic calming is important to the community. The NDS will be built in the space between the existing sidewalks and edge of the road. They will provide traffic calming by making the pavement paintings permanent and by installing new curbs close to the painted pavement.

Location

Project is in the planning stage. The project area is roughly along SW Holden St between 16th Ave SW and 17th Ave SW and along the east side of 17th Ave SW between SW Holden St and SW Kenyon St.

View the Holden NDS project map.

What's Happening Now?

The Holden NDS project is currently in the planning phase which includes evaluation of various major design options, design features, and early outreach. We are gathering early input from the community and permitting agencies. The project will begin design in early 2023. We will continue to engage the community through all phases of the project - planning, design, and construction.

Community Benefits

The Holden NDS Project will offer multiple benefits to local neighborhoods and ecosystems, including:

Improved pedestrian safety

Improved traffic calming

Increased landscaping diversity

Reduced drainage issues

Healthier creek ecosystems

Community Involvement

This project is in the planning phase. Outreach will be ongoing through all phases of the project from planning to design and construction.

Community input will be essential to this project alongside technical evaluations in each project phase. The project team will work with neighbors and community members to understand important issues in the neighborhood and identify the feasible and appropriate locations for natural drainage systems. Community members will be able to share their input through a variety of online and in-person activities, and surveys.

If you are interested in learning more about the project and upcoming community engagement opportunities, please sign up to receive project email updates.

Schedule

Background