Rochester Family Receives Historic $12 Million Settlement After Family Member Dies in Police Custody

2 suspects charged for Genesee County building fire
Both suspects are to appear at the Alabama Town Court on November 15.
Police Release the Name of the City's Latest Homicide Victim
Rochester police have released the name of the city's latest homicide victim. Thirty-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. was shot late Friday night in a parking lot behind an apartment building on East Main Street, near Goodman. Police say Overton lived in the building. He is the city's 66th homicide victim this...
Arrest made after overnight shooting near Oregon St. in Rochester
Investigators identified him as the suspect after responding to a stabbing call an hour after he shot the female victim.
Wayne Co. man allegedly drives intoxicated, strikes house
Dewaters refused all subsequent DWI tests, officers said, and was charged with DWI-refusal, open container, and moving from a lane unsafely, police said.
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for driver after hit-and-run with ambulance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for a runaway driver after an ambulance carrying a patient was hit on Sunday night. Three AMR ambulance employees and a patient inside were injured. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Boulevard.
Man accused of killing wife, parents in shooting rampage in New York state
A man went on a shooting rampage that ended with the death of his wife, mother and father, before he killed himself, authorities in Erie County, New York, said Friday. The violence happened late Thursday morning east of Buffalo, New York. Erie County Sheriff's Office detectives released additional details about the shootings Friday, officials said.
‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting
The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue.
Rochester man fatally shot on E Main St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. and said he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR […]
Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
Four dead in apparent Erie County murder-suicide
According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office the four individuals, who haven't been named, "appear to be related."
WIVB
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face
A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
17-year-old from Buffalo found guilty of murder in connection to shooting
The shooting occurred in March 2021 in Buffalo, 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport was killed.
WHEC TV-10
County legislator and others threatened while picking up dirty needles on North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC was there
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some scary moments Friday morning for Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons as she, and a group of people, were cleaning up dirty needles along North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac was there when it happened. “We were certainly not wanted on North Clinton Avenue this...
RPD: No suspicion of criminal intent after pedestrian dies on Brown St. in Rochester
Fire department members began performing life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts to save the man.
URMC holds prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community
Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.
Zeldin calls for repeal of cashless bail after Cheektowaga woman's shooting death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is calling for bail reform after 40-year-old Keaira Bennefield was shot and killed, allegedly by her husband, in front of her children, while wearing a bulletproof vest and fearing for her life. “There are too many pro-criminal laws getting passed right now...
MCSO on ‘rainbow fentanyl’: The targets and what to look for
One big question asked is, are these rainbow pills targeted toward children? Favata says no.
