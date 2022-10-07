Read full article on original website
Man uses mouse trap to steal from Whitehaven apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for stealing checks from a Whitehaven drop box. MPD said a man looked inside the drop box at the Hillcrest Apartments around 10 pm on Friday, September 30. The man went back to his car and grabbed a mouse trap and […]
Man charged after trying to crash car with kids inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Danielswas charged with four counts of aggravated assault after police said he forced his girlfriend and her grandchildren into a car crash in Orange Mound. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault / domestic violence call on Saturday. Records indicate that prior to this incident, it all started when the victim […]
Man charged with aggravated assault after car crash on Douglass
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault after a car crash took place on Douglass Ave, according to an affidavit from the Shelby County Sherriff's Office. A victim told police she was driving a man and three grandchildren to the grocery store...
localmemphis.com
Man killed and two others wounded near Parkway Village night club, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Close to 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of American Way on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located — a victim of the shooting who was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said. Two other shooting victims were also transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Man killed at Kroger gas station on Riverdale | MPD searching for the suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed at the Kroger gas station located in the 4770 Block of Riverdale Sunday, Oct. 9 around noon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Now MPD is searching for the suspect's vehicle. According to MPD, surveillance video captured the alleged suspect leaving...
West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
Man killed, two others hurt in Memphis nightclub shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Prohibition Lounge, on American Way. When officers arrived, they found a total of three people shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and...
Man shot to death in Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in the Medical District Saturday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Avenue near Methodist University Hospital at around 5:20 p.m. A man was found lying on his back suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He […]
Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening. Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.
Man shot and killed at Kroger gas station, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Kroger gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened just after noon Sunday. The shooting happened at a Kroger at Riverdale Road and E. Shelby Drive. The suspect fled in a...
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
(CNN) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
Man found dead on I-40, police say
MEEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on I-40 Sunday midday. At approximately 12:15 PM, Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on Austin Peay and I-40. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police...
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
Witness speaks out after Gershun Freeman's death while in custody at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gershun Freeman died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at the Shelby County jail Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Family members are saying they got a call early Thursday morning that Freeman had been in a fight. Jacob...
WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
MPD: 'Justifiable use of deadly force' used in self-defense on man who previously did repair work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had done repair work on a home in Memphis returned to that residence and then was shot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they responded to the scene at nearly 10 p.m. after a shooting call and pronounced one man dead on the scene. MPD said they detained one individual.
Locals react after driver does donuts in front of MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are puzzled after a video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while a nearby Memphis Police Department car doesn’t so much as flash its lights. The viewer that shot the video told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning around midnight at...
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after a fight. The shooting happened sometime after 5 a.m. on August 20 at Bud’s Car Wash and Laundry on Lamar Avenue. According to court documents, a woman drove her boyfriend to Regional One and said that her ex-boyfriend […]
