There are no words capable of describing the anomaly that has just crash landed on planet Earth. Her name is Megan—or, rather, M3GAN. She is a doll. She talks. She dances. And she has already catapulted her way into all of our hearts, thanks to the cheesiest, hokiest two-and-a-half minutes to have ever graced social media.When the creepy, doe-eyed doll was first introduced via a teaser poster, the internet devolved into chaos. Who was this little creep? She’s not as creepy as Annabelle, but in a way, she’s even more terrifying than the doll from James Wan’s horror favorite. If...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO