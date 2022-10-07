Read full article on original website
State Health Department makes push to get New Yorkers to sign up for organ donation registry
The New York State Department of Health is encouraging New Yorkers to make a potential lifesaving gift by enrolling in the state’s organ donation registry. Oct. 7 marked the annual NYS Donor Enrollment Day, an estimated seven million individuals have already been signed up, according to the health department.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
2022 May See A Historic Minimum Wage Increase In Upstate New York
As we enter the homestretch of 2022, have you thought about what your New Year’s Resolutions will be? Of course not. Me neither. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023.
UPS Is Hiring: Looking To Fill 100,000 Positions Including In New York State
As the holidays quickly approach, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 jobs, including here in New York. The company is in need of seasonal drivers to make sure packages get delivered in time for the holidays. According to the company's website, 80 percent of its seasonal jobs don't even require an interview. The digital application process only takes about 25 minutes for most people and that includes receiving a job offer.
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
Good Luck Guessing Which Halloween Candy Is #1 In New York State
Whether your trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat, or just buy bag after bag of the discounted stuff the day after, Halloween is a time for candy. It’s also a time for heated candy opinions. For example, the never-ending candy corn debate – invariably a snide comment from one side or the other will hit my Facebook feed in mid-September and will escalate like a Wild West bar brawl.
New York Must Brace for a Recession; Where Things Stand and What Comes Next
The Federal Reserve Board’s aggressive interest rate increases have put the nation and New York on notice that an economic downturn is a serious possibility. The Board is determined to wring inflation out of the economy, and forecasts higher unemployment but no recession. Nonetheless, New York’s leaders need to brace for one.
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
Italian Americans push back against proposal to end Columbus Day in New York state
Democratic Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes, who is Indigenous, formally introduced legislation at the end of September to end the holiday in New York state and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
New York residents to receive stimulus check worth $270 this month
New York residents are set to receive stimulus checks worth $270 this month.
Low Income New Yorkers Can Get Heating Help, $60 Million Available
New York State will have $60 million available to help low-income residents with heating bills this winter. The federal government is providing the funds to assist certain New Yorkers with covering the rising costs of staying warm. Winter Is Expected To Be Bone-Chilling In New York As Energy Prices Increase...
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam
The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
