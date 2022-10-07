ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

UPS Is Hiring: Looking To Fill 100,000 Positions Including In New York State

As the holidays quickly approach, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 jobs, including here in New York. The company is in need of seasonal drivers to make sure packages get delivered in time for the holidays. According to the company's website, 80 percent of its seasonal jobs don't even require an interview. The digital application process only takes about 25 minutes for most people and that includes receiving a job offer.
ECONOMY
State
New York State
96.1 The Eagle

Good Luck Guessing Which Halloween Candy Is #1 In New York State

Whether your trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat, or just buy bag after bag of the discounted stuff the day after, Halloween is a time for candy. It’s also a time for heated candy opinions. For example, the never-ending candy corn debate – invariably a snide comment from one side or the other will hit my Facebook feed in mid-September and will escalate like a Wild West bar brawl.
BUSINESS
#Linus K12#School Discipline
Big Frog 104

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
KINGSTON, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam

The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
City Limits

City Limits

New York City, NY
Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

 https://citylimits.org

