Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
fox44news.com
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest- and lowest-priced states
(NewsNation) — House hunting? Depending on where you live, the amount of house you can get for the money is going to look very different. Location is the most significant contributor to housing costs, with a typical home in Hawaii, for example, costing more than six times a typical home in West Virginia.
fox44news.com
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
A cold front has brought us cooler temperatures heading into tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with highs tomorrow generally in the 80s in North Texas – with upper 80s for Central Texas. After a prolonged period without rainfall, rain chances finally return...
fox44news.com
Confirmed: Ft. Hood will soon be Ft. Cavazos
Killeen (FOX 44) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepts all of the recommendations from commission looking into new names for several military bases and posts, including Fort Hood. Back in May, the Naming Commission recommended that Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos. Secretary Austin...
Comments / 0