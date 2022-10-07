ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox44news.com

Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

A cold front has brought us cooler temperatures heading into tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with highs tomorrow generally in the 80s in North Texas – with upper 80s for Central Texas. After a prolonged period without rainfall, rain chances finally return...
DALLAS, TX
fox44news.com

Confirmed: Ft. Hood will soon be Ft. Cavazos

Killeen (FOX 44) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepts all of the recommendations from commission looking into new names for several military bases and posts, including Fort Hood. Back in May, the Naming Commission recommended that Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos. Secretary Austin...
FORT HOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy