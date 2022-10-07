Read full article on original website
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
Virginia Zoo taking precautions due to local case of avian flu
Wildlife authorities confirmed cases of the high pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) in a Canadian goose population along the Lafayette and Elizabeth Rivers.
Portsmouth readies to rename street 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is gearing up to celebrate one of its shining hometown stars. Later this month, Grammy award-winning musician Missy Elliott will have a street renamed in her honor. McLean Street will become "Missy Elliott Boulevard" in honor of the music legend. The street...
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
Police find missing teen, thank people who looked for him
SUFFOLK, Va. — 10/10 UPDATE: The police department found Tony safely, and sent out a "thank you" to everyone who helped look for him. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Suffolk are looking for a missing teen they believe may be endangered, and are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Historic Norfolk church continues to offer peace in times of turmoil
For 142 years, Shiloh Baptist Church has stood strong during the Lynching Era, Jim Crow's segregated south, and now a pandemic that has killed one million Americans. Dr. Keith Ivan Jones has served as pastor since 2008.
Grant helps Stop the Violence 757 plan for expansion of after school program
A new grant is helping Stop the Violence 757 expand Project Safe Haven. It's a program currently in two Portsmouth Elementary Schools focused on mentoring, tutoring and literacy.
VB family mistakenly cited for debris, trash in yard after multi-car crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
WTVR-TV
Hampton University grad killed, students hurt in Virginia plane crash
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A flight instructor was killed when one of her students crashed a Cessna 172 shortly after taking off from Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, of Williamsburg died in the Thursday afternoon crash. The native...
Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day City Closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
Below is a look at how our local cities are impacted.
Aunt seeks justice for nephew shot, killed in VB. No arrest made in 4 months
She tells News 3 losing her nephew after a deadly shooting earlier this year was the worst day of her life, but she's now looking for hope and justice.
Chesapeake mother dies after giving birth
A Chesapeake restaurant is rallying around the family of one of their own.
