WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Rascal

October 7th – Meet Rascal!

Rascal is an 6 month-old neutered male cat.

He is petite pure grey cat with high energy.

He loves to run around and climb on things.

Rascal is very playful with other cats and even loves to snuggle with other cats as well.

If you’re interested in Rascal, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

