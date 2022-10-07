ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Rascal

By Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F2zXS_0iQBuXnf00

October 7th – Meet Rascal!

Rascal is an 6 month-old neutered male cat.

He is petite pure grey cat with high energy.

He loves to run around and climb on things.

Rascal is very playful with other cats and even loves to snuggle with other cats as well.

If you’re interested in Rascal, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

