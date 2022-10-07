Read full article on original website
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
What Creature From The Creek Is Arkansas Most Famous Horror Villain?
As we get more into the month the Halloween decorations go up and the ghosts and ghouls are ready to go out and scare people in the night. Do you know what horror villain is the most famous in Arkansas?. We know that you can say Halloween without thinking about...
ktoy1047.com
Woman hit by vehicle Monday afternoon
Texarkana police have said that the woman was struck around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. The woman is in serious condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. Shreveport police responded to four shootings in less than an hour yesterday. A man has...
KTBS
Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight
TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Oktoberfest On The Line’ in Texarkana
Get ready for a fun celebration in downtown Texarkana as we celebrate our Oktoberfest in a unique way as only Texarkana can celebrate. It's the first ever 'Oktoberfest On The Line' on Saturday, October 15. The weather should be perfect for all the family fun starting at 11 AM. What...
KTBS
Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
ktoy1047.com
Search continues for missing Atlanta woman
64-year-old Kathleen Spanel wandered away from her home in Atlanta almost three weeks ago. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are still searching for the woman who suffers from non-violent hallucinations. She is 5’6”, 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance and was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
Downtown Texarkana Bike Tours This Fall Include a Creepy Fun Tour
Temperatures are finally starting to cool down. Here's a great way to enjoy those temperatures and have a creepy good time in downtown Texarkana. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System have teamed up again for the bicycle tours downtown this fall. There will be three...
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana. Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 […]
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
‘An Evening With The Phantom’ At The 1923 Banana Club In Texarkana
Texarkana's most unique night spot the 1923 Banana Club will have a very spooky show for you, "An Evening With The Phantom". Here is what the 1923 Banana Club had to say about this great show:. An Evening With The Phantom" is a Live Play and Dinner Show. This is...
What’s Cooking At The ‘Taste of Texarkana’ November 1? Here’s Your First Look
My mouth is already watering at the thought of the return of "Taste of Texarkana," also known as "my happy place." TofT returns on November 1, 2022, and here we have a first look at who is going to be there to serve you. It got wiped out by the...
Here’s What’s Happening at Spring Lake Park in October
Oct. 13 - The Lost City. The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will host the Spring Lake Park Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event includes free games, costume contests, candy, and the movie Hocus Pocus. Saturday, Oct. 22. Want a great bargain? Get ready for the...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
inforney.com
Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week
TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
ed88radio.com
Sevier County Holiday Assistance Application
Submitted by: Kim Frachiseur, 4-H Program Assistant. Families may apply for holiday assistance by completing an application process. A new universal application has been formed to make the process easier for residents. Shop w/a Cop, Shop w/a Brother’s Keeper (BKMC), and any other organization that would like to provide aid this holiday season are welcome to use the applications. Each organization will select families for their individual programs by using this application. This means that families will only have to apply once this year.
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
