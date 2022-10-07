ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern University mourns long-time administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Shreveport biology department sets itself apart with program variety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The head of Louisiana State University Shreveport‘s biology department says variety in concentrations gives the university a rare strength over similar programs at other colleges and universities. Dr. Santosh D’Mello, Professor & Chair of the LSUS Biology Department, says that many universities have become...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Early Childhood program begins in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville, La. (WAFB) - Children in Donaldsonville are getting a new head start on their future. Governor John bel Edwards says the key to getting more people into high-paying careers in Donaldsonville, starts at a young age. “We have record investment in early childhood education. We must maintain it. You...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Black Student Union hosts water drive for Jackson residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU students are putting their resources together, to make a difference for the people in Jackson. The need for clean water is still an issue in Mississippi’s capital. LSU’s Black Student Union (BSU) and other organizations are collecting water to send to Jackson,...
JACKSON, MS
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Identity sought of January 2021 ‘John Doe’ found dead in Baton Rouge building

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office seeks help finding the identity of a person found dead in a building on January 19, 2021. The coroner’s office said he was found dead in the 1500 block of 79th Avenue and all possible leads to find his identity have been ruled out. The LSU FACES Laboratory created a digital image of what the person could’ve looked like.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pumpkin Patch in Baton Rouge benefits local nonprofits

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families can take pictures and enjoy the Pumpkin Patch at Jefferson United Methodist Church, located at 10328 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. The patch is on the ball field behind the sanctuary. Leslie Stephens, senior pastor at JUMC said, “We are so glad to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Residents address concerns to local leaders about crime at public meeting

BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRRPOUD)– Baton Rouge residents were invited to Broadmoor United Methodist Church to express their concerns about safety to law enforcement. Sherry Griffen and Suzanne Alban have been local Baton Rouge residents for many years and have seen a change. Sherry came forward by stating her concern, “We want to know why the crime in Baton Rouge is just rapid and completely out of control.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRAC launches BR Works to fill job openings in capital region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding the right job that matches one’s needs can be life-changing but scrolling on endless job sites can be time consuming and frustrating. “So, we’re in a position for the first time in my lifetime, we have twice as many open jobs as we do people looking for work. There are bout 30,000 open jobs in the capital region and only 15,000 people are unemployed and looking for work,” explains Andrew Fitzgerald who is BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE

