'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What's Going On With AMD Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 1.41% to $57.61 Monday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large are trading lower after the US placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. AMD shares are possibly also trading lower on continued volatility after...
Amidst Turmoil In Semiconductor Chip Space, Analyst Picks 3 Stocks That Can Survive The Storm
Mizuho hosted its quarterly handset industry call for checks on the state of the global handset supply chain amidst escalating geopolitical risks and deteriorating macro conditions. Analyst Vijay Rakesh listed his key takeaways. Handset component inventory was more than two times standard as distribution channels remain stressed. China's demand was...
Why Innovative Eyewear Stock Is Nosediving Today
Shares of low-float stock Innovative Eyewear Inc LUCY are trading lower by 22.43% to $2.04 Monday morning, potentially on profit-taking after the stock surged last Friday on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation last Thursday. What Happened?. In the presentation, the company highlighted how it has 44...
Cannabis Share Prices Surge On Biden's Pardon For Weed Possession, Analyst's Insight On This Stock
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions, cannabis stock prices soared. In addition, the president urged the Department of Justice and the Health & Human Services Dept. to review marijuana’s status under federal law. Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
IDC Highlights Weak PC Market, Apple Being The Only Exception
Declines continued for the traditional PC market as global shipments totaled 74.3 million units during the third quarter of 2022, the International Data Corporation disclosed. Cooling demand and uneven supply have contributed to a year-over-year contraction of 15.0%. However, shipment volumes remained well above pre-pandemic levels when commercial refreshes largely...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
During Monday's trading, 528 companies set new 52-week lows. Microsoft MSFT was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Mobilicom MOB is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. iBio IBIO's stock fell the most, as...
Why Applied DNA Sciences Stock Is Soaring Today
Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN shares are soaring Monday after the company announced it received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA to date. LinearDNA is produced using an enzymatic manufacturing platform that eliminates the use of fermenters and bacteria required by plasmid DNA. Applied DNA Sciences said the order is valued "above the mid-six-figures."
Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Diving
Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $58.80 Monday morning. Shares of Chinese stocks at large are trading lower after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips. What Happened?. Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value...
Fortinet Analyst Touts It An Underappreciated 30% FCF Compounder
Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala upgraded his rating of Fortinet, Inc FTNT to Overweight (from Equalweight) and increased his price target to $69 from $66. He highlighted that security demand remains durable in an uncertain macro as corporates invest in bolstering their defenses against rising threats in an October 7 note titled "Fortinet Inc.: An Underappreciated 30% FCF Compounder."
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Nasdaq Dips 150 Points; Gold Down 2%
U.S. stocks pared gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 29,151.57 while the NASDAQ fell 1.42% to 10,501.08. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.95% to 3,604.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.3%...
What To Watch For On Amazon Stock As This Bearish Pattern Looks To Play Out
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN was trading slightly lower on Monday after a bearish day on Friday dropped the stock down 4.77%. The sharp market downturn came after better-than-expected U.S. unemployment data was released on Friday, which traders and investors believe may have paved the way for the Federal Reserve to continue hiking interest rates at a rapid pace.
What's Going On With Baidu Stock Today
Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading lower by 3.29% to $116.48 during Monday's trading session. Shares of Chinese stocks at large are trading lower after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips. What Happened?. Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value...
Short Volatility Alert: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
On Friday, shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. APEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -5.29% to $5.29. The overall sentiment for APEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Why Applied DNA Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 65%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares jumped 64.5% to $2.03 after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures. Immunic, Inc. IMUX surged 43.5% to $5.70 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp....
Will iPad Sales Normalize In 2024? Why This Apple Category Is In 'Structural Decline'
Apple Inc. AAPL has had a rough month after initial iPhone 14 demand appears to have fallen short of expectations. On Monday, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said investors shouldn't expect iPad sales to save the slumping stock. Near-Term Headwinds: Mohan sent Apple shares tumbling when he downgraded the...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Communication Services Sector
As of the close of business on Friday, 10/7, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Communication Services Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Communication Services sector stands at 3.11%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
