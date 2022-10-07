Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Protect Ridgecrest from Sacramento
As I write this today, I am reminded of the old statement from former Speaker of the House Tip O'Neil who said “all politics is local”. Soon we will have a decision to control our destiny in the upcoming election. Measure P will ask for you to contribute...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Oct. 7 & 9
Officer initiated activity at S Yorktown St, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). Occurred on N Wayne St. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Occurred on N Gold Canyon Dr. rp stating that she has been hearing a car come by with someone sitting out. the window/ xray/ holding something in their hands/...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
My thoughts: School Board forum and Richmond project
I had the opportunity to cover the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education candidate forum. This was a very good forum in which candidates answered questions on several issues. Everyone brought forth a lot of good ideas and they answered questions about their skills and other qualifications to serve on the board.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 10/10/2022 – 10/14/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of October 10 – October 14, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
Uncomfortable testimony on Day 3 of Wendy Howard trial
Thursday was the third day of the trial to determine if Tehachapi woman Wendy Howard was acting in self-defense in 2019 when she shot her then-boyfriend.
2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
Coroner identifies 2 women killed in car accident in Mojave
The office of the Kern County Coroner has released the identification of two women who were killed in a roadway collision near the 6000 block of Phillips Road in Mojave, California.
Antelope Valley Press
Jets take to the skies above AV
EDWARDS AFB — Don’t be surprised to see a formation of fighter jets, and maybe one very large cargo plane, cruising over the Valley, on Wednesday. The flight is an ambassador of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Oct. 14-16, at Edwards Air Force Base.
