In accordance with their mission to support education and the youth of the area, the Clarksville Ruritans gifted Chase City and Clarksville elementary school teachers with $150.00 each. The money may be used in any way the teacher deems, in order to make their tasks easier. Many of the local teachers commented that they often use out of pocket money to buy additional supplies and supplemental materials. The Ruritans hope this discretionary money will aid the teachers and students alike and serve as a good start to a successful school year.

CLARKSVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO