Lawrenceville, VA

Water Safety Council to meet

The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will held on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at the Kennon House Restaurant, 7001 Gasburg Road, Valentines, Va. 23887. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., starting with a Dutch-treat dinner. The guest speaker will be USCG Lake Gaston Auxiliary to discuss happening...
Oh what a Tuesday celebration it was in Emporia

This past Tuesday evening, hundreds packed the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s park as local police departments joined forces to host National Night Out — an event which seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial...
Clarksville Ruritans give $12,150.00 to area Elementary School Teachers

In accordance with their mission to support education and the youth of the area, the Clarksville Ruritans gifted Chase City and Clarksville elementary school teachers with $150.00 each. The money may be used in any way the teacher deems, in order to make their tasks easier. Many of the local teachers commented that they often use out of pocket money to buy additional supplies and supplemental materials. The Ruritans hope this discretionary money will aid the teachers and students alike and serve as a good start to a successful school year.
O’Connor settling in as Emporia’s 12th Postmaster

Emporia Postmaster Ryan O’Connor came to the city in February to reorganize the post office. His commute from Chesterfield is a little longer than he would like it to be, but the commute will soon be shorter when he moves to Alberta. “My wife is coming to Emporia to...
Chillin & Grillin Shack leaves Prince George

A Facebook post made by owners Marc and Daniele Adams of Chillin & Grillin Shack informed customers and fans that they would not be renewing their lease at the current location. “Just Want to thank all of our Prince George customers for a great year. Unfortunately, we have decided not...
Northampton DSS worker earns state award

JACKSON – Tasha Alston, an employee of Northampton County’s Department of Social Services (DSS), has garnered some statewide recognition for her hard work. Alston was selected as the 2022 North Carolina Child Support Services Manager of the Year, which was announced at the annual conference held in August in Cherokee, NC.
Steve Bradley
Freeman High School community mourning death of teacher

The Freeman High School community is in mourning, following the unexpected death of social studies teacher Lara Curry. Curry died Oct. 8. Principal John Marshall announced the news to the school community Monday morning, calling her death “devastating” for everyone, especially the students enrolled in her classes this fall.
Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was...
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
