Brunswicktimes Gazette
Water Safety Council to meet
The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will held on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at the Kennon House Restaurant, 7001 Gasburg Road, Valentines, Va. 23887. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., starting with a Dutch-treat dinner. The guest speaker will be USCG Lake Gaston Auxiliary to discuss happening...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Oh what a Tuesday celebration it was in Emporia
This past Tuesday evening, hundreds packed the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s park as local police departments joined forces to host National Night Out — an event which seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial...
thenewsprogress.com
The South Central Fair begins this week!
The South Central Fair opens tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Saturday, Octobe…
thenewsprogress.com
Clarksville Ruritans give $12,150.00 to area Elementary School Teachers
In accordance with their mission to support education and the youth of the area, the Clarksville Ruritans gifted Chase City and Clarksville elementary school teachers with $150.00 each. The money may be used in any way the teacher deems, in order to make their tasks easier. Many of the local teachers commented that they often use out of pocket money to buy additional supplies and supplemental materials. The Ruritans hope this discretionary money will aid the teachers and students alike and serve as a good start to a successful school year.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
O’Connor settling in as Emporia’s 12th Postmaster
Emporia Postmaster Ryan O’Connor came to the city in February to reorganize the post office. His commute from Chesterfield is a little longer than he would like it to be, but the commute will soon be shorter when he moves to Alberta. “My wife is coming to Emporia to...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Chillin & Grillin Shack leaves Prince George
A Facebook post made by owners Marc and Daniele Adams of Chillin & Grillin Shack informed customers and fans that they would not be renewing their lease at the current location. “Just Want to thank all of our Prince George customers for a great year. Unfortunately, we have decided not...
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton DSS worker earns state award
JACKSON – Tasha Alston, an employee of Northampton County’s Department of Social Services (DSS), has garnered some statewide recognition for her hard work. Alston was selected as the 2022 North Carolina Child Support Services Manager of the Year, which was announced at the annual conference held in August in Cherokee, NC.
Freeman High School community mourning death of teacher
The Freeman High School community is in mourning, following the unexpected death of social studies teacher Lara Curry. Curry died Oct. 8. Principal John Marshall announced the news to the school community Monday morning, calling her death “devastating” for everyone, especially the students enrolled in her classes this fall.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Rifles, shotguns stolen from Roanoke Rapids store, police say
Multiple rifles and shotguns were stolen from Dunham’s in Roanoke Rapids, according to police.
WRAL
Alford plea ends years-long court battle for man charged in Lake Gaston arson, death
Lester Kearney doesn't have to admit guilt, but he will serve another 10 years for his role in the deaths of John and Nancy Alford. Lester Kearney doesn't have to admit guilt, but he will serve another 10 years for his role in the deaths of John and Nancy Alford.
NBC12
Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
Two people arrested after police find narcotics, firearms inside Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are now in custody after authorities found narcotics and weapons during a search at a Franklin home. The narcotics distribution search warrant was conducted around 4 p.m. on Oct. 4 at a home in the 200 block of Artis Street. Authorities recovered a large number of narcotics, money, packaging […]
cbs17
Girl wounded by gunfire when several shots fired into Scotland Neck home, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl was airlifted to a North Carolina hospital after she was shot while in a bedroom at her grandparents’ home in a Halifax County town Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the...
When do we turn the clocks back and end daylight saving time?
This year, Sunday, Nov. 6 is that special day when we rewind our clocks back one hour and get some extra time to enjoy the back of our eyelids. Or, for the party-going crowd, an extra hour to imbibe favorite alcoholic beverages as bars across the East Coast crank the clock back from 2 to 1 a.m.
17-year-old charged in deadly Prince Edward shooting
A Prince Edward County teenager is facing charges after a deadly shooting on Friday night.
thenewsprogress.com
Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
