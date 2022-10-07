Tomorrow night the Aggies of Texas A&M will take the field in Bryant-Denny and Face the Crimson Tide for the first time since upsetting Alabama last year on October 9th. Olin Buchanan of Texas Ags.com thinks this go-around between the two teams will be much different from last year’s contest. As Texas A&Ms early struggles have caused problems for the Aggies this season, they simply haven’t been able to overcome.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO