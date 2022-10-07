Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa residents find a helping hand in Tuscaloosa Builds
TUSCALOOSA – Local residents had the opportunity to learn about financial assistance to improve their homes and businesses. Tuscaloosa Builds hosted an event Thursday, Oct. 6, at McDonald Hughes Center to let the community ask questions about financial help to make a down payment for homeowners and potential buyers. The event was free and put on by the Office of Community and Neighborhood Services in collaboration with Regions Bank.
wvua23.com
Bright Spots: Bibb County farm a sanctuary for animals in need
Welcome to Tabernacle Farm in Brent. This week’s Bright Spots report takes us to Bibb County, where a fun fall event is benefitting a warm and very fuzzy cause. On Saturday, these acres were filled with all kinds of fall, family-friendly, fun as part of their Fall Farm Day.
wvua23.com
Behind Enemy Lines: Texas A&M Aggies
Tomorrow night the Aggies of Texas A&M will take the field in Bryant-Denny and Face the Crimson Tide for the first time since upsetting Alabama last year on October 9th. Olin Buchanan of Texas Ags.com thinks this go-around between the two teams will be much different from last year’s contest. As Texas A&Ms early struggles have caused problems for the Aggies this season, they simply haven’t been able to overcome.
wvua23.com
Outside The Huddle: Redden Family’s Tide Tradition runs deep
Brian Hale has never had trouble appreciating college football’s ‘past’ due to the fact that he grew up not concerned with stats as much as stories. “The bedtime stories were daytime stories,” said Hale of the experience of watching games with his grandfather, “and they were usually happening during games or during long trips when we were in the car together…
